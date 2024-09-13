Who is Tua Tagovailoa's backup?
The Miami Dolphins spent the fifth overall pick on Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft and he signed a four-year extension worth $212 million. The Dolphins made the decision to do this after Tagovailoa stayed healthy throughout the 2023 season and helped lead the team to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, Tagovailoa had to leave the Week 2 outing against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a concussion. With the Dolphins starting signal-caller having to leave the field, who is the one coming in and taking the snaps while Tua is out?
Skylar Thompson is the Dolphins QB2
Sitting behind Tagovailoa on the quarterback depth chart is Skylar Thompson, who the team spent a sixth-round pick on in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas State product was thrust into action as a rookie when both Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater missed time with injuries. Thompson started two games that year while appearing in seven games. He also started the Dolphins' playoff game for them against the Bills.
Thompson was the third-stringer the past two years but was elevated to the backup job this year when the team opted to move on from Mike White. If Tua has to miss an extended period of time, maybe the Dolphins look to bring in someone like former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill (though that seems unlikely) or turn to the trade block to find someone more qualified.
Unfortunately, losing your starting quarterback is a huge blow to any team and the Dolphins do not have a good backup situation. Thompson might have won the backup spot but he's not going to help this team win many games if Tua has to miss an extended period of time.