Who will be the better QB in 2023 Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert?
After going #5 and #6 overall in the 2020 draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert became direct comparisons of one another. Who will be the better QB in 2023?
By Juan Vasquez
Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert is a debate that started on the night both of these QBs were drafted, after all, Tua and Herbert were drafted back-to-back at #5 and #6 overall in 2020. Justin Herbert had an electric start to his career and was compared to contemporary greats like Patrick Mahomes as a rookie. On the other hand, Tua Tagovailoa had a rocky start to his career with the Miami Dolphins.
While Justin Herbert was gaining individual accolade, recognition from the NFL and, praised by the media Tua Tagovailoa was dang near getting kicked to the curb by the Miami Dolphins. Before Tua was even drafted the Dolphins were in kahoots with Tom Brady, after Tua was drafted the Dolphins were sneaking away to flirt with Deshaun Watson.
But during the 2022 season something changed, Tua got help from new HC Mike McDaniel, and instead of the Dolphins once again trying to ship him to Siberia, they instead signed one of the most electric talents in NFL history at the WR position to help him out, starTyreek Hill.
The 2022 season was an anticlimactic comeback year for Tua, he had the best season of his career yet still fell short of expectations after battling with injuries that ended his season early. Justin Herbert had yet another great season, but a season not up to par with his career highs.
Even with all the injuries Tua suffered during the 2022 season he still managed to have some incredible performances, like the 6 TD game vs the Ravens, clutching up vs the Bills, and walking the Packers defense like dogs before getting concussed again. Even with all the injuries it seemed like the talent gap between Tua and Herbert was closing. But in the end it wasn't enough.
Who do you think will have the better season? Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert
Tua Tagovailoa had some incredible performances but injuries left him sitting on the couch for the playoffs while the Dolphins traveled to Buffalo. On the other hand, Justin Herbert clutched up and pushed his team to a wildcard spot vs the Jaguars.
The debate seemed finished, Tua can't stay healthy and Justin Herbert is without a doubt a better QB and an elite QB. Just when the dust seemed to settle, everything changed again. Justin Herbert would go on to choke away a 27-0 lead vs the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that loss is now the biggest choke job in NFL history. Matt Ryan was probably somewhere celebrating.
Such an embarrasment of a loss closed the gap on the argument of Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert. Justin Herbert is a superhuman talent that can be inconsistent in big moments, Tua Tagovailoa is a reserved talent that has flashes of brilliance in big moments often.
Both QBs are entering their 4th season in the NFL with the most expectation they've had their entire career, both QBs were front runners for regular season MVP at some point during the 2022 season, and both QBs had disappointing ends to their season as well.
Who will have the better season in 2023? It's a tougher prediction than you might think, Justin Herbert has had more instances showing off blockbuster-like ability while Tua Tagovailoa has been cold blooded in close games to come through with a win in clutch time.
