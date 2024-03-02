Why the Miami Dolphins need to think about AJ Dillon being a part of the backfield

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The #Packers are not expected to re-sign veteran RB AJ Dillon, says @TomSilverstein



“The Packers aren’t expected to re-sign free agent A.J. Dillon and so 2023 undrafted free agent Emanuel Wilson is the only option to handle a bulk load. With at least 11 selections… pic.twitter.com/SSWOWVIjXc