With Robert Hunt out, Miami Dolphins could use Liam Eichenberg at RG
Robert Hunt will not play on Sunday as he continues to work on his ailing hamstring. The Miami Dolphins may start Liam Eichenberg in his place.
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenerg is getting his work in up and down the offensive line for the Miami Dolphins and now, he may start at right guard.
Robert Hunt will miss another week with a hamstring injury and there is a lot of speculation that Eichenberg will get the start at right guard. Miami played Robert Jones at the position two weeks ago against the Chiefs.
Speaking with the media this week, Eichenberg told the press he has been taking reps at right guard and Mike McDaniel told the media that they see him gaining quality knowledge of the position by what he learned playing center when Connor Williams was out.
Eichenberg is inconsistent and that is perhaps an understatement but he hasn't played horribly bad this season.
Whether he has excelled or not, starting at right guard today would give Liam a start at all five offensive line positions since he was drafted.
Oline coach Butch Barry continues to work with him on technique and fundamentals and who knows, maybe it pays off as it did for Austin Jackson. I still maintain that Eichenberg will be the Dolphins starting center next season.
Miami has had to shuffle linemen this year with Armstead, Williams, Hunt, and Isaiah Wynn all missing chunks of games. Getting them healthy for the stretch is important but having depth players getting quality reps and hopefully more consistent play will help just as much.
Hunt will be joined on the inactive list today by Chase Claypool. Claypool had a minor surgery during the bye week that will keep him off the field for a few weeks but not bad enough to go to IR. It is the likely reason Miami brought back Robbie Chosen and immediately promoted him to the 53.
Braxton Berrios is the big question today as he has been dealing with a soft-tissue issue.