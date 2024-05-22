Xavien Howard had a great reaction to Jaylen Wright taking his Dolphins number
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have officially moved on from Xavien Howard, and he may not have moved on from them, but his jersey has surely moved on to rookie Jaylen Wright.
The Dolphins sent their fourth-round rookie to the NFL's Rookie Premier. He was the lone member of the team's draft class to attend. He showed up on the field for pictures sporting his new uniform, which was, until March, the uniform number worn by Howard.
When the Dolphins parted ways with Howard for cap reasons, Howard said he wasn't coming back to Miami. The Dolphins left the door open. Howard said the ship had sailed. Now, Howard wants his jersey back, sort of. Miami posted a picture of Wright in his new digs on their Instagram account, and Howard took the opportunity to comment. This is pretty great from the star defensive back:
Xavien Howard wishing Dolphins rookie Jaylen Wright well was awesome to see
"Ayyee I need my jersey back bro. I'm just playing but go crazy in 25"
Some have wondered on social media if this is an indication of Howard perhaps wanting to rejoin the Dolphins. It would be great to think so, but in reality, the former CB is having some fun with the guy who will wear his jersey this upcoming season.
Howard remains a fan favorite and a resident of South Florida. He has made it clear that in his ideal world, he would return to his hometown of Houston to play for the Texans, but the former Pro Bowl DB is without a job right now.
Until he gets one, there is always a chance that he could come back to Miami, right? Of course, that would also mean Wright would likely have to hand over jersey No. 25. Howard is in no hurry to sign with a team and likely won't until the offseason draws closer to the start of training camps in late July.