Your need to know's about Miami Dolphins week 4 against Bills: Where to watch and preview
The Dolphins look to keep their undefeated streak alive when they take on their toughest team yet, the Buffalo Bills.
How to Watch:
When: Sunday, Oct. 1st
Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Channel: CBS (check your listings)
The Best Offense Vs. The Second-Best Defense
The Dolphins offense has been on top the NFL's mountain for weeks now. Last week, their unbelievable performance against Denver skyrocketed their status.
They are now the only undefeated team left in the entire AFC, but that could change this Sunday afternoon.
They are taking on a team that could've been 3-0 by now if not for the loss against the Jets but has the second-best defense in the nation.
Now, the Dolphins already have a stellar group in the offense. QB Tua Tagovailoa is getting better and better each week.
Running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are stepping up their game for the group. Meanwhile, WR Tyreek Hill is still being the fastest guy on the field and more.
The Buffalo Bills defense, however, is very strong and near perfect. The one thing that stands out is the run defense.
They've allowed a league-high 5.9 yards per carry to opposing rushers, but they excel in other fields despite that.
In fact, they lead the NFL in sacks per dropback (13.3 percent), takeaways (nine), and quarterback pressure percentage (50.6 percent).
They are also second-best in scoring allowed, meaning they can stop Miami from scoring a very high number like they did against Vegas and Washington.
Final Thoughts and Predicted Score
The Dolphins have lost the last seven meetings against the Bills. Their previous loss to them was last year's AFC wild card playoffs.
The offense will need to be stronger to deal with the tough Bills defense. Hopefully, now that Jaylen Waddle has been cleared of concussion protocol, he can suit up again.
Besides, we will be needing him since WRs River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma are out for Sunday's game. Having Hill, Waddle, Mostert, and Achane in the Dolphins offense won't be too much of a problem for Tua Tagovailoa.
When you think about it, though, the rest of the O-line will need to become a wall to protect Tagovailoa from a defense that could put him under the most pressure.
Defensively, LB Jaelan Phillips will be out as well, so expect Andrew Van Ginkle to take his place again.
Others like Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb will also need to step up their game if they want to slow down the Bills offense, especially Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
I see this game going either way, but if the Dolphins are able to successfully evade the Bills defense in almost every turn, they have a chance to win.
Better prepare for a close call.