Potential Dolphins nightmare could become reality if draft rumors are true

When the NFL Draft kicks off this month, the Miami Dolphins will fill several holes on their roster, but one position could be harder to address.

The draft is a game of patience combined with chess. It's knowing when to make a move with a trade or when to stay put and get the player you want. It is also important to understand the board and the depth at each position.

Miami will enter the draft needing help at safety, cornerback, and guard, as well as a starting defensive tackle. If a new report from Greg Cosell proves accurate, the Dolphins may find it harder to land one of those positions.

"I was told by someone in the know that he wouldn't be surprised if there were 20 D-tackles taken in the first three rounds," Cosell told the Ross Tucker Podcast.

Too many teams needing defensive tackle help could hurt Dolphins' chances

Defensive tackle might be the Dolphins' biggest need. There are only two, maybe three players worthy of the No. 13 overall pick. This is where GM Chris Grier will make his money. Does he take another position, trade down, or wait until Round 2?

The Dolphins didn't replace Calais Campbell in free agency, and it could come back to haunt them.

If this proves correct, the Dolphins must believe they can land one of those players. This is a deep class for defensive tackles, but there are some who are much better than others and ready for the NFL out of the jump. The Dolphins need players who can start on Day 1, and finding a top defensive tackle prospect won't be easy if other teams are doing the same.

On the other hand, if defensive tackle is going to be a heavy draw, other positions will get pushed further down, which will benefit Miami. The Dolphins will likely take a lineman in one of the first three rounds, and they will probably take another one on Day 3 to provide depth, but if they are hoping Player X or Y will fall, it might not happen that easily.

