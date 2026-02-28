Potential Dolphins draft steal just made things way harder on Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric Sullivan has a daunting task in front of him. The Miami Dolphins desperately need talented players at multiple positions this offseason, but they have limited money to work with. Sullivan and his team will have to find creative ways to fill out the roster without breaking the bank.

Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds could offer a solution to filling one of those needs. He's a versatile and productive prospect who stole the show during his team's National Championship run. His small frame could cause some NFL teams to move him down their draft boards, giving the Dolphins an opportunity to get great value in the middle rounds.

That opportunity may have just vanished at the NFL Combine. Ponds put on an impressive performance, showcasing his explosiveness and fluid movement skills. Now, the secret is out on the Indiana prospect. If the Dolphins want him, they may have to take him earlier than expected.

Miami Dolphins' draft price for D'Angelo Ponds just went up at the NFL Combine

There's no escaping the fact that Ponds is undersized. At 5'9" and 182 pounds, he doesn't have an ideal frame for an NFL cornerback. In many defenses, he may be limited to playing as a nickel cornerback.

His athleticism and on-field skills more than make up for his lack of size. He showed off his explosiveness at the Combine. Ponds logged a 43.5" vertical jump, the top mark among cornerbacks in this class. He didn't participate in the 40-yard dash, but his tape shows enough speed to keep up with receivers.

Ponds is the kind of player that scouts fall in love with throughout the draft process. The Indiana prospect plays with impressive physicality, making up for his lack of size at the catch point. He anticipates throws well, showing a natural understanding of the game paired with a love of film study. He's the ideal competitor and a player most coaches would love to have in the locker room.

If NFL teams weren't already aware of his value, they are now. With an impressive performance at the Combine, he will likely rise up draft boards in the coming months. His size may still keep him from getting drafted in the first round, but it would be bold to assume he'll be available in the third round. If the Dolphins want to bring him to Miami, they may have to be more aggressive than it initially seemed.