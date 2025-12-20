Predicting how Dolphins finish season with Quinn Ewers under center

The Miami Dolphins are staring down an uncertain future and a not-very-relevant last three games of the 2025 season now that they're out of playoff contention.

But oh my, did the latest plot twist provide some intrigue. Franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was just benched for rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers. The latter is about as highly touted a QB with that draft status as you'll ever find.

Ewers is believed to give the Dolphins a better chance to win than Tua. I thought it'd be fun to pull apart Miami's final three opponents and see whether Ewers has a path to success to prove that assertion correct.

Predictions for Miami Dolphins' closing stretch bode well for Quinn Ewers

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Starting your first NFL game with only one week of starter's reps in practice is a tall order. Facing an opposing quarterback like Joe Burrow makes the challenge all the more daunting on paper.

But also, the Bengals' defense is abysmal. Ewers couldn't have asked for a better adversary to square off with. Cincinnati cornerback DJ Turner is having an All-Pro-caliber season, but literally no one else should scare Ewers on the entire unit.

De'Von Achane and the Dolphins' running game have been rolling lately, Week 15's loss in Pittsburgh notwithstanding. Bengals rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter are as bad as it gets when fitting the run, tackling in the open field, and dropping in coverage.

Expect Miami head coach Mike McDaniel to give Cincinnati's last-ranked run defense a healthy dose of Achane, blended with a game plan that heavily features tight ends Darren Waller, Greg Dulcich, and even Julian Hill for Ewers to target at a high volume.

The Dolphins are a nightmare matchup for the Bengals. As long as they can get one key stop, Ewers should emerge as a winner in his starting debut.

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bengals 27

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa looked like a shoo-in for the NFC South crown. Instead, the Bucs keep imploding, and their oft-mild-mannered coach, Todd Bowles, went nuclear on his team at the podium after last Thursday's loss to the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons.

Thankfully for Ewers and Miami, this is a classic letdown spot for Tampa Bay. The division is still up for grabs, as the Bucs are tied with the Panthers at 7-7 and play them twice in three weeks, with this odd Dolphins game sandwiched in.

Everything will boil down to how Tampa fares versus Carolina. The Bucs actually have the 30th-ranked pass defense, too, so as Ewers builds confidence with more reps and game action, he should be able to manage all the exotic pressures Bowles can throw at him. Plus, he has a schematic brainiac of a coach on his side in McDaniel to help the cause.

This is one of those weird games where Miami will probably be a home underdog. Don't be surprised when Ewers leads the Fins to another victory, though.

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Buccaneers 17

Week 18: at New England Patriots

This is a tougher one to project. New England is ahead of Buffalo by a game for the AFC East lead, with road games against the Ravens and Jets before the regular-season finale. If the Patriots manage to clinch the division before Week 18, they'll be playing backups against Miami.

Even if the Pats are playing for playoff positioning, what an opportunity this is for Ewers and the rest of the Dolphins. Nothing like a morale-boosting win to go into 2026.

I suspect that New England will be jockeying for the AFC's No. 1 seed, though. They'll be at home. If the Broncos slip up at all down the stretch, the Patriots have the chance for a first-round playoff bye. They won't let that pass up.

Plus, Mike Vrabel played for Patriots teams in the past that were averse to sitting starters no matter the circumstances. I'd expect New England to be full-tilt for this one and give Ewers and Miami a reality check.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Dolphins 16