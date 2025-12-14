De'Von Achane's bold claim highlights how pivotal he is to Dolphins' future

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is performing at the highest level of anyone at his position in the NFL right now. Between his open-field elusiveness, an improved run blocking unit in front of him, and his trademark raw speed, Achane is borderline unstoppable.

Over the last four games that have all resulted in Miami victories, the third-year pro has 520 rushing yards and four TDs on 72 carries. That's 7.2 yards per tote. Not bad!

What really seems to separate Achane is his competitive intensity, though. To only be 5'9", 191 pounds, and charge through the heart of defenses where many of his adversaries dwarf him in stature, it takes a special kind of confidence, supreme athleticism, and tenacity.

Achane just dropped a piping-hot take that embodies all of that, and why he's the premier playmaker the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel must let inform their every team-building move.

Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane saying he can beat Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle in a sprint underscores his importance beyond 2025

If the Dolphins are known for one thing during McDaniel's turbulent tenure, it's team speed on offense. That's what drove the Tyreek Hill trade, the commitment to Jaylen Waddle, and McDaniel's jazzed reaction when Miami drafted Achane in the third round out of Texas A&M.

Tyreek's speed is borderline one-of-one from anyone we've ever seen at the wide receiver position, at least as far as how his wheels translate to the heat of a game. From the time Waddle was a rookie through now, he seemed to defy physics with how he'd explode out of the breaks on his routes.

Then there's Achane, who ran track in college and specialized in the 100m and 200m. His explosiveness is beyond reproach and is evident in his elite production on the gridiron.

Read More: Uncomfortable Tua Tagovailoa stat highlights issue still plaguing Dolphins

When asked by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz who'd win a 100m dash between Miami's core of speed demons, Achane didn't hesitate to say he'd be the victor.

#Dolphins RB De'Von Achane has never raced Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.



But if they lined up for a 100-meter race… who wins?



Achane didn't hesitate. ⬇️ https://t.co/PkGPOxSYEx pic.twitter.com/VZ9TTRfjKz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 10, 2025

Realizing that much of the contents of this article could come across as overly gushy, or hinging upon intangible qualities like intrinsic motivation or competitiveness, the proof is in the pudding as far as how relentlessly great Achane is.

An NFL running back takes a beating throughout a season. Somehow, despite the run blocking not being as good early on, and the added punishment Achane has absorbed as a pass-catcher on 55 receptions, he only seems to be getting stronger as the year goes along.

de'von achane is an unreal player pic.twitter.com/uvxVFV0rLY — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) December 11, 2025

Especially for a more diminutive runner like Achane, whose frame is more typical of a scatback, it can't be overstated how impressive all this is.

To rank second in rush EPA (expected points added) despite having the second-lowest success rate amongst the top 15 in that category shows how much yardage Achane manufactures on his own.

And yes, that's further evidence of that dawg in him. A coach's dream for McDaniel in particular, who prides himself/built his reputation on being a run game guru.

Achane is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. With Hill's major injury this year likely ending his time in Miami, the Fins shouldn't hesitate to make Achane the highest-paid back in the league.