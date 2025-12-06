Why the Dolphins’ Brightest Breakout Star Matters More Than Their Fading Playoff Chase

The Miami Dolphins may be drifting on the outskirts of the playoff hunt at 5-7, their postseason hopes dimming with each passing week, but one thing has remained undeniably bright: the emergence and week-to-week brilliance of De’Von Achane.

While 2025 hasn’t unfolded the way Miami hoped, Achane has become one of the most reliable, explosive, and identity-defining players not only on the roster, but in all of football -- a player whose presence goes well beyond whatever happens in December.

With 186 carries and over 1,000 rushing yards already, Achane has transformed from an intriguing third-round pick out of Texas A&M with world-class speed to one of the NFL’s most dangerous running backs. His track-level explosiveness has always been his calling card, but the evolution of his game has been what makes this breakout truly special.

Dolphins' De'Von Achane has fully emerged as one of the NFL's best backs

He’s no longer just a perimeter threat or a space-created weapon. Miami has put the ball in his hands between the tackles, on gap concepts, on wide-zone runs, and the consistency has been stunning.

Over his last three games, Achane has eclipsed 120 rushing yards in each contest, pairing that stretch with three trips to pay dirt. The efficiency speaks for itself, but the explosiveness has been the engine of Miami’s offense.

His 32 runs of 10+ yards this season show a back who not only hits creases but turns them into chunk gains. His 59-yard burst against Buffalo in Week 10 stands as the Dolphins’ longest run of the season -- a reminder that every touch carries real danger for opposing defenses.

And even as Miami prepares to face a struggling 3-9 New York Jets roster, the conversation isn’t about Achane needing to take over to save the season. It’s about acknowledging what he already is -- a foundational piece.

Because overall, the Dolphins are expected to undergo changes this offseason. Mike McDaniel could return, or the franchise could pivot, and the quarterback situation remains uncertain. The roster will also look different on both sides of the ball by next summer, and yet, Achane feels like one of the constants Miami can confidently build around.

Against the Jets, he’ll get fed again, just as he has been all season, because he’s earned that trust. And as the Dolphins navigate whatever their future becomes -- new schemes, new personnel, new identity -- the one thing that should remain unquestioned is the role of an offensive weapon who has become the heartbeat of Miami’s offense.

Achane isn’t just having a great season; he’s setting the foundation for a career that looks every bit as dynamic as his speed suggests.