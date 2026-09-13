Dolphins' inactive players against the Raiders in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2026 season with one of the healthiest teams they have had in what seems like a decade, or maybe more. Miami had just four players listed on their first injury report: Will Kacmarek, Dante Trader Jr., Seydou Traore, and Ronnie Harrison. All were full participants in practice the last two days.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the NFL only allows 48 of the 53-man roster to suit up on Sundays. It's an odd rule, but the Dolphins will have to adhere to it. They will need at least 5 players to be ruled inactive.

On Saturday, the Dolphins made the decision to elevate Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Ferrell should get some game action on Sunday against his former team. In the Dolphins' case, they will have 6 players (including an emergency third QB) not suiting up.

Miami Dolphins inactive list heading into Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders

It's just too soon for tight end Justin Joly

The Dolphins like what they see in the rookie tight end, but he has some developmental needs to go through first. He is 4th on the depth chart, and it is highly unlikely he will be active.

Jalen Tolbert goes from potential starter to inactive

In a surprising move, the Dolphins are keeping Tolbert inactive against the Raiders. Ryan Miller was who we predicted, but he seems to be getting a hat for special teams purposes. That means the rookie trio of Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. will try to lead the way alongside Malik Washington.

DJ Campbell will have to wait for his NFL Debut

Not a big surprise, but the rookie guard from Texas will not be making his debut for the Dolphins quite yet. With 10 offensive linemen on the roster, two are likely to be inactive on game days, and Campbell will be one of them for now.

Reese Taylor the odd-man out in the secondary

The Dolphins' secondary is thin, but Taylor must not be ready to contribute after being a late add after roster cuts. I expect he will get a chance to play eventually, especially with the question marks at corner.

Chukwuebuka Godrick joins Campbell as the other inactive lineman

Godrick's inclusion on the inactive list leaves Caedan Wallace as the only real backup tackle, which shows how well he has played since coming over in a trade with the Patriots. With Austin Jackson's injury history, he should be ready to play at a moments notice.

Brady Cook, as expected, is the inactive/emergency No. 3 QB

No real need for analysis here. Miami traded for Kyle McCord to be the new backup, and Cook should be inactive every game this year unless something bad happens to one of Willis or McCord.