Predicting how Dolphins' top pass catchers will perform vs Raiders

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver room is full of talent, but that same talent lacks the experience other teams across the league have.

On Sunday, the Dolphins will kick off their 2026 season, and while most believe Bobby Slowik will lean heavily on De'Von Achane, it's the wide receiver unit that will ultimately dictate how successful that running game is.

If the Dolphins don't get their WRs involved, the Raiders will tee off on Achane. There will be a balance between the two, but in the WR room, who is going to step up and take the pressure off the Dolphins' run game?

Caleb Douglas leads the Miami Dolphins rookies onto the field in Week 1

Before we dive into player-by-player predictions, we need to understand the level of experience that this group will enter the season with. Obviously, rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. have no experience at the NFL level at all.

Malik Washington - 2 years - 31 games - 9 starts - 72 receptions

Jalen Tolbert - 4 years - 55 games - 30 starts - 91 receptions

Ryan Miller - 3 years - 25 games - 6 starts - 14 receptions

Despite those three having more experience, Douglas and Bell will start. Washington will likely start in the slot, with Tolbert rotating in and out. So what should Dolphins fans expect?

Caleb Douglas prediction - 6 targets, 5 receptions, 60 yards

Douglas has been healthy throughout training camp. He and Malik Willis have had the time to develop a solid connection, and that trust should be evident against the Raiders. Douglas' quickness will be hard to defend one-on-one, so expect Willis to take advantage of that early.

The first of three rookie receivers should get more snaps than anyone else at the position. Douglas won't be the chain mover, but he will be targeted consistently.

Chris Bell prediction - 5 targets, 3 receptions, 50 yards

Bell has only been cleared to play for a couple of weeks. He may not even be up to full speed yet; in fact, it's almost impossible to believe he is. Fans should expect a good number of snaps for Bell, but they shouldn't be surprised that he isn't on the field every series.

Miami is still bringing him back into playing shape, so his availability will be key to his week one numbers.

Malik Washington prediction - 5 targets, 3 receptions, 43 yards

Washington is hard to predict for several reasons. One, he probably won't play the entire game from the slot. As a slot receiver, he would likely get more throws his way, especially if Willis is under pressure from the Raiders' defense.

If he sticks in the slot, his 8-9 target prediction should be accurate, but if he spreads outside, perhaps to give Bell a break, his numbers won't hit that.

Jalen Tolbert prediction - 2 targets, 1 reception, 15 yards

This aligns with what we have seen for Tolbert throughout preseason. He will be a relief receiver and will likely see targets over the middle, with the hope of using his speed to clear the underneath. He isn't expected to be a big part of the passing game.

De'Von Achane prediction - 6 targets, 6 receptions, 55 yards

Achane is the bread and butter of the offense. His ability to create space on the boundary as a pass catcher is hard to dismiss. Achane will play a big part in the Dolphins' offensive game plan, and if Willis is under duress, Achane becomes his go-to outlet. Expect Miami to give him a big workload in week one.

Greg Dulcich prediction - 4 targets, 3 receptions 25 yards

Dulcich is outlet number two for Willis. It's an easy read/expectation for the QB. Unless a play is specifically designed for a player, Willis' reads will go Douglas - WR 2/3 - Dulcich - Achane, but Dulcich comes into play when Willis has to leave the pocket.

Pressure or designed rollouts will give Dulcich more opportunities to get the ball if the receivers downfield are covered. While 4 targets seem about right, he could have a huge day if the Raiders' defense takes away the other options or dedicates a defender to shadow Achane.