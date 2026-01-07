Prime Dolphins draft target could reshape the Mike McDaniel dilemma

The Miami Dolphins are in the throes of offseason drama already. It was only exacerbated on Tuesday, and that's actually not because of the scuttlebutt that John Harbaugh could replace Mike McDaniel as the head coach.

It's no secret that the Dolphins have had trouble in the NFL Draft in recent years. Some of that is due to trading high draft picks for stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, but fired GM Chris Grier didn't exactly make the most of the selections he did hang onto.

Armed with the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, Miami could drastically change its fortunes by nailing that pivotal Day 1 choice. McDaniel's presence would only help that dream become reality if the Fins go in a certain direction...

Alabama QB Ty Simpson declares for 2026 NFL Draft: Could Mike McDaniel develop him into the Miami Dolphins' face of the franchise?

Dane Brugler of The Athletic is as good as it gets as far as draft gurus. His take on the news of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson entering the 2026 NFL Draft is bang-on.

Ty Simpson put plenty of encouraging stuff on tape and this is a light QB class.



15 career college starts is tough. Short list of NFL QBs who panned out with such meager college experience. https://t.co/1nXNyAXVoX — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 7, 2026

We've seen so many instances of short-term college starters try to make the leap to the NFL and fall on their faces more or less. You can't call Mark Sanchez a bust since he won playoff games for the Jets, but another year at USC would've served him well.

Other more recent examples of QBs with limited collegiate experience who landed in the first round include the late Dwayne Haskins, Mitch Trubisky, and Anthony Richardson. Another good point raised by Brugler here, though — Simpson isn't your average one-year starter.

Simpson is a unique case. Already 23-years-old. Wanted to be at Alabama and waited his turn. Graduated college before his threw his first TD pass.



He also grew up on a Division-1 practice field/sidelines with his dad being a 20-year HC at Tennessee-Martin. Unique situation. https://t.co/gmxY7GuKbG — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 7, 2026

Once upon a time, Joe Burrow sat on the bench for three years at Ohio State. Instead of sticking it out in Columbus, he transferred to LSU, had a rocky season as a starter, and then proceeded to win a natty and become the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. Quite the ascent.

Simpson played reasonably well for Alabama this season, ranking 10th in passing yards (3,567) with 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That said, he struggled under pressure (45.3 PFF grade) and racked up 536 of his yards on screen passes, which was 12th-most in the country.

Here's where McDaniel comes in: He was so critical in positioning Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for success that it led to a nine-figure contract that Miami is fighting its way out from. Who's to say McDaniel couldn't work similar magic with a prospect in Simpson who has superior arm talent and nowhere near the injury rap sheet Tua has?

It remains to be seen what Simpson's draft stock looks like, but he should be available when the Dolphins go on the clock with the 11th pick. Building around a cheap rookie QB contract with Tua's deal off the books could help Miami spark a swifter turnaround than anyone is anticipating.

While it's possible that Harbaugh could bring his ex-Ravens offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, with him if he took the job in Miami, that duo had the benefit of a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson as their QB. Not that they didn't elevate Lamar to some degree, but he's one of the most transcendent talents of all time at the position.

McDaniel has proven he can elevate someone who doesn't have 4.3 speed as a crutch to bail out of trouble. If the plan is to draft Simpson early, that only strengthens McDaniel's case to keep his job, despite the temptation and intrigue surrounding John Harbaugh.