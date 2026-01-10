Prized Dolphins experiment may be next out the door after Mike McDaniel firing

Finally, the Miami Dolphins made the move fans had long seen coming. Firing head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins truly signaled the beginning of a new era.

After waiting what some might have thought was way too long to make the decision, the Dolphins made the move less than 24 hours after the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh. Make of that what you may, but we think we know where their intentions might be.

In the aftermath of making a massive decision like this one, though, the Dolphins face an offseason of even more turnover for new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to navigate. Tua Tagovailoa is sure to be on his way out, along with some others, but which players also get their fresh start?

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb feels like a no-brainer in this situation.

Bradley Chubb is an even more obvious trade candidate after the Miami Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel

Entering the 2026 season, Chubb will be 30 years old. First and foremost, a 30-year-old pass rusher isn't going to want to wait around for a rebuild, and that's exactly the era Miami has just entered.

Second, Chubb's cap number rises to over $31 million this next season. He has two years left on his deal, with a void year coming in 2028 and allowing any prospective team to ensure they'd get him for two seasons and not just a one-year rental.

At this point, though, what is Chubb worth? That's the tougher question. Originally, the Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a first-round pick, and a fourth-rounder for Chubb back in 2022. He had experienced some ups and downs since posting 12.0 sacks as a rookie in 2018, whether it be down years or injuries.

In Miami, it was a little more of the same. But, in his two healthy seasons (2023 and 2025), he recorded a total of 19.5 sacks, with double digits coming in the former.

At his age, Chubb is still a very valuable pass rusher for a contending team. He has not yet come to the Von Miller point in his career, but rather could be seen as a similar player to someone like, say, Khalil Mack.

If Chubb goes to a contending team, there's every bit of likelihood he still puts up 10.0 sacks in a season. But his age is where the value will inevitably come down.

Ideally, you'd like to see the Dolphins get something along the lines of a second-rounder for Chubb's services. But, with his contract and being over 30 years old by the time September rolls around, that might not be completely feasible.

What we do know is, Chubb has to be one of the next guys Miami parts with when the offseason is fully opened up here in a month or so.