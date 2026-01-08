Projected landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa is painfully clear for Dolphins fans

After Monday's comments by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the $200 million-plus signal caller has all but assured the team he doesn't want to be back with the Dolphins.

It's a similar situation that played out at the end of 2024 when Tyreek Hill made it clear he wanted out of Miami. On Monday, Tagovailoa did the same thing, just not with the same direct words. The question is, where will he go now?

With Miami's season over, the Dolphins first need to find a GM, then find a trade partner that will take the former Crimson Tide starter off their hands.

Tua Tagovailoa makes it clear that anywhere would be better than with the Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa was asked about a fresh start elsewhere, to which he replied he would welcome it, but who might take on his contract or at least his mid-level play? Franchise QBs are the hardest position to fill in the NFL, and even mediocre talent is often paid well and sought after.

That may not be the case for Tagovailoa, and if he does want out, he may not find many suitors. The Raiders seem like an option. They play indoors away from the weather, but they also play the Chiefs and Broncos, who are potentially cold games. The other side of that coin is Tom Brady.

With Brady not only a minority owner but involved in the team operations and decisions, it's unlikely he would invest resources in a QB that has had his work ethic questioned. Brady may not want to go down that road.

The Colts are a possibility as well. Daniel Jones' future is uncertain, and while they have Riley Leonard, they could look to add a more experienced QB if Jones can't return.

Another team that could make sense is the Cardinals. They are likely to part ways with Kyler Murray this year and will probably draft a replacement. Tagovailoa could provide them with a bridge until that QB is ready. The Cardinals are not a team looking to bounce back quickly, so there is a potential need for that type of QB.