Proposed Jalen Ramsey trade would feel like a total loss for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins keep promising that Jalen Ramsey will be traded eventually, but that day has yet to arrive, despite the star corner being available for months. Considering that Ramsey is still playing at an elite level, and is under contract for four more seasons, the likely hold up is trade compensation and how much of Ramsey’s contract Miami is going to pay. Considering that Ramsey is still on the Dolphins roster, Miami hasn’t been able to agree with any of the potential suitors yet.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the longer a trade takes, the smaller the trade package gets. Unless a team loses a starter to injury and gets desperate, it’s rare for the price of a deal to get more expensive later. That means Miami could be moving one of the best defenders in the league for a trade package that doesn’t accurately represent Ramsey’s value.

Alex Kay, in a recent Bleacher Report piece, projected what a trade could look like. Predicting that Ramsey ends up back with the Los Angeles Rams, Kay had Los Angeles sending a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran corner. It’s safe to say everyone in Miami would be disappointed if that’s all the team got for Ramsey.

Bleacher Report projects Dolphins will trade Ramsey for a future seventh-round pick

Kay didn’t dive into whether or not the Rams would take on all of Ramsey’s contract, but considering the argument that a late-round pick should be enough to get a deal done, it seems fair to assume Miami won’t have to pay the corner anything. That’s seemingly the only way to make sense of Ramsey being moved for a seventh-round pick, and even still, it feels like a robbery.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins have put themselves in a corner. Unless they’re willing to look foolish and reverse course, and ultimately keep Ramsey, they will have to trade him away for an inadequate package. Unless a team gets desperate, or two or more teams get into a late-offseason bidding match, fans aren’t going to be happy with the return for moving Ramsey.

READ MORE