Quinn Ewers gives Dolphins chance to play ultimate spoiler vs rival Patriots

It's too early to say either way whether Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers is on a Brock Purdy-esque trajectory as a seventh-round pick who somehow becomes a franchise field general. However, the early returns through two starts are very promising.

So much so that Miami could have a legitimate chance to upset the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in Week 18 with Ewers under center.

There is no question that Ewers is playing with more confidence than his benched predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa. That much was clear when Ewers led the Fins to a 20-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Will Ewers' upward trajectory continue? Let's take a closer look.

Could Quinn Ewers & Dolphins ruin Patriots' chance at AFC No. 1 seed in Week 18?

Pride is a powerful variable to play for at this juncture of the season. As phenomenal as New England's second-year QB Drake Maye has been this year, all the pressure is on the Pats to get the job done in Foxborough next Sunday.

Stakes couldn't be much higher, really. The Pats need a win to stay alive for the AFC's No. 1 seed, as the Broncos gear up to take on the 11-5 Chargers. You can bet Jim Harbaugh's Bolts will be fired up to bounce back from their loss to the Texans.

Patriots 42, Jets 10



The Patriots are 13-3 and have won 12 of their last 13. They came to New York with a ton of injuries and won in a blowout.



If they win next week and the Broncos lose, the Pats get the No. 1 seed. pic.twitter.com/gSRB4UqGjb — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 28, 2025

The Dolphins can throw the kitchen sink at Maye and then some. Whether it matters is another matter, because Maye really does appear to be that good. He just shredded the Jets for four first-half TD passes in Week 17 and keeps demolishing almost every opponent thrown in front of him.

What works in Miami's favor is the fact that De'Von Achane is such a weapon as a runner and pass-catcher. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has such a multifaceted rushing attack, though, that someone like Jaylen Wright can also hurt the Patriots. Wright just had five carries for 56 yards against Tampa.

All of this opens up the passing game for Ewers off play-action. He's a quick decision-maker with a whip of a release, and he's developing quite the connection with tight end Greg Dulcich:

As long as Ewers takes care of the ball, and Miami can establish the run, there's little reason these spunky Dolphins can't go into New England and expect to at least make it very close, if not pull off the upset.

The ceiling of what Miami can do through the air is undeniably elevated by Ewers' presence, as opposed to Tua.

From ESPN research:



Both of Quinn Ewers TD passes today have been on throws of 10+ air yards. Tua Tagovailoa has 1 game with multiple TD passes on throws of 10+ air yards over the last 2 seasons (2025 Week 5 at Panthers) — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 28, 2025

Bear in mind that when the Pats and Fins faced off in Week 2, New England won by a mere six points, 33-27. Tua threw for 315 yards. A 90-yard kickoff return TD by the Patriots' Antonio Gibson bailed them out big time.

Long story short: McDaniel knows how to attack his Week 18 opponent in the pass game with a heavily limited Tua. Imagine what he might be able to cook up with Ewers installed as an upgrade.