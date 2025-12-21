Quinn Ewers’ press conference sent clear leadership signal to Dolphins

There will be no fairy tale start to Quinn Ewers' NFL career. The Miami Dolphins were steamrolled in the third quarter of their 45-21 loss to the Bengals, which made sure it didn't happen. There is a lot of growth ahead for the rookie QB, but he may have already mastered how to be a leader.

Following the game, Ewers took the podium instead of Tua Tagovailoa. He was as calm and collected behind the microphone as he was on the field, but unlike his game on Sunday, he didn't have any turnovers with the press.

The Dolphins quarterback repeatedly used the term "we" and often credited his teammates when discussing what went right on Sunday. When it came to himself, he was quick to point out that he has a lot to learn and that he has to play better for everyone else.

Quinn Ewers gives his Miami Dolphins teammates another reason to have his back

There was plenty of opportunity for Ewers to throw his defense under the bus. He did not. Instead, he took accountability for putting them in a bad position. He could have blamed a lineman for the pass-rush that resulted in a turnover, or Theo Wease for not hauling in his first would-be interception. He did not. Instead, he said, "I would like to have some of those throws back."

Ewers didn't try to make excuses or say that someone missed a block, or pressure was in his face, or someone ran the wrong route. He owned it. Simple and to the point.

Ewers said that the game wasn't too big for him; it wasn't too fast either. Like a seasoned professional, Ewers said this is football, it's what they have been playing their entire life. He isn't concerned about the level he is playing on, and he didn't lose sleep the night before. "I was calm, and I was ready for the opportunity at hand."

Ewers said that he felt confident in the game plan and believed he had the support of his teammates.

The newest starting quarterback for the Dolphins may never make it as a pro. He may be a perennial backup, he could be out of the league in four years, or maybe he turns it around. There were a lot of mistakes in week 16, some his, some were not.

His teammates will listen carefully to his postgame answers, but there will be no misunderstandings. Ewers discussed the team and his self-reflections on what he needs to do better. That's already more than what we ever got from Tagovailoa.