Quinn Ewers shocking 2025 NFL rank is reason to believe Dolphins have hope

What will the Miami Dolphins do at quarterback in 2026 and beyond? Big question, not a lot of answers because no one has a clue. One 2025 QB may have a shot to continue his development, while another is on his way out.

The Dolphins' two starting quarterbacks in 2025 didn't impress a lot of people. Statistically, Tua Tagovailoa was much better than Quinn Ewers, but there were far more opportunities. It's evident in the latest NFL.com rankings of every quarterback who took a snap last season.

Tua Tagovailoa fell under "tier five" while Ewers wasn't far off, coming in at "tier six" in this ranking. It's the little things that matter.

Miami Dolphins Quinn Ewers barely behind Tua Tagovailoa in latest NFL 2025 QB starting ranks

Tagovailoa looked, at times, like he may have been returning to his better self. A four-touchdown performance against the Falcons and a huge win over the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium had fans thinking that Tagovailoa might be back. It all fell apart against the Steelers.

"The final moment (against Pittsburgh) illustrating that it had become clear that he was not going to be involved in Miami's future." Nick Shook

Tagovailoa ranked 39th among 63 quarterbacks, but it isn't saying a lot when you look at the players around him. Phillip Rivers, fresh out of a five-year hiatus, finished one spot above him. Jayden Daniel's seven starts fell one spot below him.

Ewers, on the other hand, finished seven spots below Miami's overpaid franchise quarterback. At 46, Ewers showed enough to land ahead of the final tier. Shook called Ewers' first start "remarkably overmatched." He isn't wrong.

He also points out that Ewers looked much better in his final two games. That happens when you have more time to prepare.

"He showed signs of growth in his final two appearances." Nick Shook

It will be interesting to see how the quarterback position plays out this offseason. Will the Dolphins draft a potential starter or look to find one in free agency? How does Ewers fit into the equation? Jon-Eric Sullivan had to have done research on Ewers as he entered the NFL Draft in 2025.

Releasing Ewers costs the Dolphins next to nothing, but if he stays with the team, as expected, he could become the de facto starter in 2026, depending on how things shake out for Sullivan.

Ewers coming in so close to Tagovailoa is a positive for the rookie and a negative for a guy that will make $54 million this year regardless of whether he is on the roster or not.

Tua Tagovailoa - 14 games, 2,660 yards, 20 TDs, 15 INTs, 8 fumbles, and 67.7 percent completion rate

Quinn Ewers - 3 starts in 4 games. 622 passing yards, three TDs, 3 INTs, and 3 fumbles. 66.3 percent completion rate.

It's difficult to compare apples and oranges, and given the disparity in games played, it wouldn't be fair to put Ewers above Tagovailoa. But overall, Tagovailoa's progress and potential do outweigh the last two seasons, which have shown nothing but regression. With Bobby Slowik now elevated to OC, Ewers could be the day-one starter in 2026.