Raheem Mostert injury news helps explain issues for Dolphins in 2024

Raheem Mostert, one year removed from a record-breaking season with the Miami Dolphins, may have been dealing with an injury that was kept rather quiet this year.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Mostert has had a fractured sternum that he has been playing with all season. The sternum is the breastplate in the center of the chest. Mostert was dealing with a chest issue earlier in the season that caused him to miss time.

Mostert said he had fractured sternum this year. And tyreek told @stclaudeii he's playing with torn wrist ligament. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 27, 2024

Earlier in the year, Mostert was out with an undisclosed chest issue but it was never revealed to be a fractured sternum. Mostert has played in 11 games this season so far, and his production on the field has not come close to last year. He was benched for all intent and purpose midway through the season after fumbling twice in critical situations over a three-game span.

It doesn't appear to be an issue they may have to deal with in terms of a league investigation because the chest issue was reported on injury reports while Mostert dealt with the issue.

Injury news about Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill isn't as much of a surprise, but surgery may be needed

The other news that Jackson shared about Tyreek Hill playing with a torn ligament in his wrist has been floating around for a few weeks now, but he has said he doesn't want to get surgery yet.

Hill may need to do that if the Dolphins get eliminated from the playoffs this week because he'll need to have all the time he can to recover to be ready for next year.

Hill has also reportedly been dealing with an ankle issue for much of the season, according to Frank Smith, the Dolphins offensive coordinator.

That was kept under wraps most of the season but it didn't limit Hill on the field. If he wasn't treated for it at the facility, the team didn't need to report it.

