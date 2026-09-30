Ranking the Dolphins' most winnable games remaining on brutal 2026 schedule

The Miami Dolphins knew the deck was stacked against them entering the 2026 season, to the point where a 14-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 is viewed as something of a moral victory. Nevertheless, nobody wants to be part of a winless football team.

That's no knock on the souls suiting up for the Dolphins right now. It's just the reality of how this new regime positioned them for minimal success this year. I love a lot of the young talent. They're just not experienced enough to know how to win yet. And even Miami's best players have flaws typical NFL-caliber complementary talent would be able to overcome. Just not on this squad.

As Jeff Hafley leads his band of misfits toward the absolute cellar of the NFL standings and probable No. 1 overall pick status, it's worth looking at the games where hope for the future might best present itself.

Dolphins schedule features only a few realistic chances at avoiding 0-17 season

3. Week 17 vs. Buffalo Bills

The only reason this game is on here is that things could get really squirrelly for Buffalo. With the way the season has played out thus far, the Bills are already two games up in the AFC East. They could legit clinch by Thanksgiving. Has that ever happened before?

Josh Allen can will the Bills to victory no matter how many dumb turnovers he has or how incompetent his defense is in flashes.

My thing is, Buffalo will be coming off a huge Christmas Day Week 16 game at Denver. The Bills' regular-season finale is against the New York Jets in their own stadium.

Talk about a trap game. Meanwhile, on Miami's side, this game is going to be their Super Bowl. All the young players will have had a full season or so under their belts. It's their last game at Hard Rock Stadium with this crew.

Look what happened in Week 17 last year. Quinn Ewers led the Fins to a 20-17 upset in their last home contest against the Bucs, who were fighting for their playoff lives.

2. Week 15 at Green Bay Packers

The Packers are signing dudes off the street to fill out their offensive line. They're down bad. If anyone knows how to exploit Green Bay's lackluster offense, it's Jeff Hafley, who was just their defensive coordinator before taking over as the head coach in Miami.

I don't love the Cheeseheads' defense either. Micah Parsons will be back in plenty of time before Week 15, but it's not like Green Bay's cornerbacks are scary.

Dolphins rookie Chris Bell should have his sea legs under him by this point, too, and could really turn into a lethal weapon for Malik Willis. I'd also expect Bell's fellow rookie, Caleb Douglas, to form a good 1-2 punch by this late in the year.

Lambeau Field isn't some intimidating place to play these days. The Packers feel a bit rudderless under Matt LaFleur. His QB, Jordan Love, is getting smoked out there and may not last till Week 15. I hate to say that. Not wishing ill on Love. He's one of the most exciting players in the sport. He's just in a dreadful situation right now.

Few offensive lines will be leaky enough to allow the Dolphins to have a viable pass rush. Green Bay's is a rare exception. Hence, another reason why they're featured here.

1. Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

Gotta explain myself at a little more length here. I'd hear an argument to instead feature the Jets at home in Week 12 as the Fins' most winnable game left. That's what I had initially.

But then I really got to thinking. This could be a hot take that forever destroys my credibility as an AFC East fan, but...are we sure that New England has that much better of a roster than Gang Green? If you take into account how well Geno Smith is quarterbacking the Jets and how awful Drake "The Schedule" Maye has looked, it really gets you thinking.

The Dolphins' pass defense has been an abomination the last two games in particular. I'm not sure Maye can capitalize on it as well as Smith, who has a 110.0 passer rating and zero INTs as of this writing. Maye has thrown one TD and six INTs through three games.

How Maye is playing now is far more in line with how I expected him to play out of North Carolina. I'm not shy to say it: I had Maye as QB4 from that 2024 class and 24th on my big board. Felt pretty foolish when he led the Pats to a Super Bowl appearance, but as FanSided's foremost Bengals authority, I can tell you that Year 2 Maye and Year 2 Joe Burrow were not the same. This season is proving that to be the case so far.

Year 2 Joe Burrow in Bengals' Super Bowl LVI loss vs. Year 2 Drake Maye in Patriots' Super Bowl LX loss



Joe Burrow:

Under pressure dropbacks: 42.9%

Time to throw: 2.39 seconds

Opposing QB: Matthew Stafford

O-line: Two starters who never played another NFL down, *and* Hakeem… pic.twitter.com/rx2ioHEQN5 — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) February 9, 2026

Unless he gets his confidence back in very short order, Maye could be liable for a couple of boneheaded turnovers in Miami. I said before the season that the vibe in New England could get weird between Maye's bad playoff run carrying over and Mike Vrabel's off-field scandal. Sure is starting to feel that way.

Oh, and if A.J. Brown is back in action by this point, and Maye is still stinking up the joint, you might catch him reading a paperback on the sidelines again. Romeo Doubs has diva tendencies as well

Could be the perfect storm for the Fins. Now watch: they'll get blown off their own field, 41-6. Sorry in advance if I jinxed it.