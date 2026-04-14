RB prospects Dolphins could target after De'Von Achane rumors

To say that the new Miami Dolphins regime has made some changes would be an understatement. And leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, they may not yet be done.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has called wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane, among others, building blocks for the organization, but has admitted that players can always be had for the right price. The right price was already offered for Waddle, who was sent to Denver in exchange for first- and third-round picks plus a fourth-round pick swap.

With Achane, it's not that the right price has necessarily come along, but it's being reported that the two sides are "not close" on a new contract. Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Achane is seeking a new long-term deal, but there is a possibility that he ends up getting it from another team.

If the Dolphins do end up trading Achane or sides remain far apart from now until the draft, they may opt for the draft for potential replacements. Running back was not a glaring need, and arguably, still wouldn't be if Achane isn't around, but Miami may look to take one earlier than expected if their star is no longer in the equation.

RB prospects the Miami Dolphins could target in the 2026 NFL Draft if De'Von Achane is traded

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is above and beyond the top RB prospect in this class, and unlikely to be on the board when the Dolphins pick at No. 11 overall. And if by some chance he is, Miami should strongly be listening to offers from other teams willing to move up and get him rather than taking him themselves.

Outside of Love, this is not a strong RB class. Nevertheless, the Dolphins simply have too many other needs to use their first pick on a running back. Therefore, he will not be included among these listed prospects.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

It's possible Love's Notre Dame teammate, Jadarian Price, doesn't become available for Miami either. Most pundits and analysts peg Price as a Round 2-3 prospect, but several mock drafts have him mocked to the Seahawks -- who lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency -- at the end of Round 1.

However, if Price falls to the Dolphins at pick 43, he'll be worth considering for Sullivan and company. Despite living in Love's shadow, Price still earned himself All-American honors last year, appearing in 41 games during his Irish career and totaling 11 touchdowns on the ground last season.

Where Price will really attract teams is on special teams. He averaged a career-best 37.5 yards per kick return last year, including two touchdowns off of 12 returns. Price is limited in the receiving game still, but he has three-down potential, which could intrigue Miami if he's still there in Round 2.

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

If Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel were still in town, you could almost guarantee that Mike Washington Jr. would be on their radar, regardless of the Achane situation. At the NFL Combine, Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, which was the fastest among all running backs. And at 6'1", 223 pounds, it's no surprise he's rising up boards as we get closer to the draft.

Given his size and speed, you would think Washington would be projected higher already. Yet, vision concerns and being able to create on his own have projected him in the Day 2 range for now.

Last year with the Razorbacks, Washington rushed for over 1,000 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and earned second-team All-SEC. For Miami, I still think pick 43 is too high to take him. But with four third-round picks, I can certainly see the Dolphins taking a chance on him then. Yet, with the way Washington is moving up boards, I see him landing somewhere in the back half of Round 2 and out of the Dolphins' reach.

Jonah Coleman, Washington

From what I've gathered in Sullivan's short time as GM, I suspect a player like Jonah Coleman is high on his radar. Coleman doesn't have elite speed and isn't likely to bust one open for a long run, which is why he isn't in consideration to be a first-round player. However, he has all the tools to be a three-down player and will be a crucial factor in his landing spot.

At any rate, Coleman is as dependable as they come. His rushing production dipped last year compared to his 2024 season, but Coleman showed out his receiving ability with an 11.4 yards-per-reception rate, including six catches of 20+ yards.

Coleman also has the vision and processing ability to make the right decisions on runs, evidenced by his career 5.5 ypc average. His pass protection and sturdy frame are also going to be enticing to coaching staffs.

If Achane is no longer in the picture, a backfield of Coleman, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon II makes a ton of sense for Miami.

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

A bit lighter than Coleman, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson shares similar characteristics that make him an intriguing three-down player at the NFL level. One thing he can do, though, that Coleman lacks is to change the game with one play. While his official 4.56 40 time at the Combine may not indicate it, Johnson possesses the explosive speed to flip the field in an instant.

In 2025, Johnson combined for over 1,800 scrimmage yards and was the only FBS player to average more than 150 per game. His receiving ability and pass protection also signal that he's capable of playing all three downs.

Johnson touched the ball nearly 300 times last year, which could concern some teams over the long haul. That 40 time also won't help his draft stock, but there will be a run on running backs at some point between Rounds 2-4, and I'd expect Johnson to be a part of it. Again, with multiple picks in the middling rounds, he could be one of Miami's targets.

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State

For the final analysis, I'll link two Penn State teammates, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, together. Both are bigger backs (215+ pounds) and not expected to be drafted too far apart from each other.

Like Coleman, Allen isn't the flashiest player, but he's someone coaches will feel confident they can depend on. Like other running backs on this list, he's a good blocker in pass protection and brings a balanced running style. Allen is unlikely to make the big play, but coaches will trust him in the fourth quarter to get the necessary short yardage and kill the clock when needed.

Singleton and Allen complemented each other well at Penn State, as the two were vastly different in their playstyles. The former is the flashy player that Allen isn't and has the home-run speed to break one at any moment.

Singleton also has a ton of receiving upside. He only totaled 24 receptions in his final season with the Nittany Lions, but his 9.1 yards per reception hint at his burst and that he can be vital on screens and checkdowns. Allen is the more consistent runner, but Singleton is the guy who can change the game in an instant.

That ability is assuredly the reason Singleton will be drafted ahead of his teammate. Speculation is that he'll go as high as Round 2, which is too steep for the Dolphins. However, his burst gives him Pro Bowl upside, and if Achane is no longer in the frame, Singleton would be a nice consolation for Miami.

The Dolphins would likely hope he falls to them in the third round, and if he does, Singleton could very well outplay his draft range...similar to how Achane has to this point.