Recent Dolphins signing is already a cut candidate ahead of camp

There will be competition across the roster when the Miami Dolphins open training camp later this month, but some players may not make it to camp.

On Monday, the Dolphins made a big move to trade Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. They got Minkah Fitzpatrick in return. With the safety position now full, it is going to be hard to keep some of the younger guys, even for camp.

The Dolphins will enter camp with seven safeties, but it's hard to imagine them doing so considering they need at least one or two more cornerbacks. They also may look to add another offensive linemen or tight end.

That could lead to some recent additions getting sent packing, including undrafted free agent safety John Saunders Jr., who could be gone before camp even starts.

Dolphins may have to cut UDFA safety John Saunders Jr.

Saunders isn't a big name player, but his time with the Dolphins hasn't been anything more than participating in offseason workouts. Training camps are important because they give other teams a visual as well that could open doors, especially when joint practices are held.

The problem with Saunders, who played for Ole Miss, is that he probably won't get a good look in camp since reps are going to be so hard to come by.

Miami drafted Patrick McMorris in the sixth round last year and took Dante Trader in the fifth round this past April. The additions of veterans Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis in March will create a logjam of safeties vying for playing time. To say nothing about Jordan Colbert, who the Dolphins have been high on, and Elijah Campbell, who is listed as a DB.

Hopefully Sanders defies the odds and sticks in training camp longer than what's expected of him. He deserves that much after latching on with the 'Fins after going undrafted.