Recent Dolphins draft pick may follow Mike McDaniel out the door

With Mike McDaniel's days as the Miami Dolphins' Head Coach over, the next HC (and new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan) will need to comb over the roster to determine who fits the direction they want to move in. That will mean plenty of potential trades/releases coming over the next few months, with obvious names like former starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill leading the way.

Less obvious names, however, could also find themselves out the door with so much change happening to the Dolphins' regime.

One that sticks out? Wide receiver Malik Washington. The former sixth-round pick in 2024 was clearly a favorite of Mike McDaniel, as he racked up 101 targets over his first two seasons. Unfortunately for Washington, his lack of efficiency may doom him once a new coaching staff is brought in.

Malik Washington's days could be numbered with Mike McDaniel out as the Miami Dolphins HC

Washington hasn't been truly bad for the Dolphins by any means, but his lack of efficiency is startling to look at. He has averaged just 7.5 yards per reception over his first two seasons, which is the lowest average for any receiver in the NFL with anywhere close to his workload. Advanced stats back up his lack of effectiveness, with Pro Football Focus having him near the bottom ($) in yards per route run in each of the last two years.

His cause isn't helped by Sullivan being brought in as the new GM, either. Coming from Green Bay, he will likely look to deploy many of the same strategies that have made the Packers one of the league's most consistent winners this century. That includes their rigid thresholds for many positions.

Washington is significantly shorter than what Sullivan is likely wanting his receivers to be, even if he is densely built at 5'8" and 195 pounds. It would be different if he had flashed elite potential or produced at a high level prior to his arrival, but that is obviously not the case.

If there is a potential saving grace for Washington, it will be his ability in the return game. He was one of only 10 players with a punt return touchdown in 2025, and he finished eighth in yards per return with 13. He wasn't as dynamic a kick returner, but he still ranked 13th there.

Being able to contribute on special teams gives him a fighting chance, but don't be surprised if Washington falls out of favor (or is sent packing entirely) now that McDaniel is gone.