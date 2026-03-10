Rich Eisen blown away by Dolphins' signing of QB Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback. A quarterback who apparently is more than just a running QB with a strong arm. The former Titans draft pick and former backup for the Packers has made a huge impression on Rich Eisen.

Moments after the news broke on Monday shortly after noon, Eisen was live on his The Rich Eisen Show podcast. Needless to say, he was quite excited for the move. Not just because of the type of person Willis is, but because he believes this is the best move for both the Dolphins and the QB.

Malik Willis impressed Rich Eisen during his NFL Combine work for what he did outside the stadium

Eisen told the story of Willis giving away his NFL Combine merchandise to a person in need on the street outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. It clearly stuck in his mind throughout these years.

"I love it, love it. I think this is so awesome. I absolutely love it for the Miami Dolphins. Bet on the kid who went to Liberty, went to Tennessee, didn't get the time. Didn't get much of a clue. Went to Green Bay and was totally born again. " Rich Eisen

Typically, Eisen gets through breaking news pieces during his show, but with Willis, he continued on for over 5:00 minutes. He points out that Jeff Hafley and Sullivan are the best two evaluators of who Willis is as a person and a quarterback.

While Hafley didn't coach Willis directly, he faced him every day in practice because Willis was either starting or running the scout team. There was a lot of speculation as to whether or not Miami would actually make it work, but those pesky dots all connected.

Sullivan hired former Titans GM Jon Robinson to work with him on the Dolphins staff. Robinson drafted Willis in 2022, and now he gets the chance to see if his instincts about the young QB were correct.

In Green Bay, Sullivan was part of the executive group that traded for Willis. Needless to say, it has all come full circle. The once cast-off QB will get an opportunity to truly compete to be the starter of an NFL team.