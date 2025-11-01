Richie Incognito said what all Dolphins fans are feeling about Mike McDaniel

Things just seemingly keep going from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 NFL season. After a glimmer of hope against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, the Dolphins came crashing back down to earth in a brutal 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

With a national audience tuned in, head coach Mike McDaniel could not get his team ready to go. This was Miami's third primetime game of the season, and they haven't exactly impressed in any of them, although they stole a win against the hapless New York Jets after 11 days of rest in Week 4.

The whispers about McDaniel being fired are full-blown screams at this point, as it is becoming difficult to justify keeping the head coach around. To make matters worse, fans aren't the only ones seeing or feeling this.

Richie Incogntio lambasts Dolphins' Mike McDaniel and his staff

Former Dolphins guard Richie Incognito was watching Week 9's game against the Ravens, and he couldn't bite his tongue. In a social media post, he implored Miami's owner, Stephen Ross, to clean house.

"I’ve seen enough. This team’s quit on Mike McDaniel. Time for Mr. Ross to clean house and reset the culture." Richie Incognito

Dolphins fans have been feeling this for quite some time now, but it is vindicating to see a heralded former player echo their thoughts. Incognito was not done going in on the current regime in Miami, as he replied to several fans in the comments.

"When I see players yelling at coaches and coaches yelling back, it’s over. The trust is gone!" Richie Incognito

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa is average, and the Dolphins can’t hide it anymore

Of course, Incognito is referring to the screaming match that occurred between rookie running back Ollie Gordon II and associate head coach/running back coach Eric Studesville. While the penalty that spurred the argument was questionable, a team just can't have that dynamic on the sideline.

On Friday morning, the Dolphins finally parted ways with general manager Chris Grier, so half of Incognito's wish has come true. The former Pro Bowler responded to the news of Grier's firing with conviction.

"Grier’s out. McDaniel is next. Just a matter of time. Mr. Ross sent a clear message today: the results aren’t good enough, and change couldn’t wait. The house cleaning has begun. Full reset coming in Miami," Incognito wrote.

It looks like McDaniel will be the guy for the Dolphins, at least for the remainder of the season. However, things change quickly in the NFL, and a tough two-game stretch before the bye could lead to more losses, and in step, more crucial decisions for Ross to make.