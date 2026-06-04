Ripple effect of Myles Garrett trade may break perfectly in Dolphins' favor

The Miami Dolphins were severely salary cap-challenged this offseason. That'll happen when you eat nearly nine figures of dead money to move off your failed franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

But to quote Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, whether it's true or not, "The night is darkest just before the dawn."

Sorry. Had to. Because it underscores the point of just how much financial freedom Miami will have the next two offseasons. As things stand now, per OverTheCap.com, the Fins are due to have about $133 million in 2027 cap space and $253 million the following year. It could be more with the way the league's cap ceiling keeps blowing past annual expectations in perpetuity.

Translation: The Dolphins can outbid darn near anyone in free agency. And they might be able to capitalize on some difficult decisions the Los Angeles Rams will have to make after their trade for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Steve Avila would be a dream Miami Dolphins free agency target if the Rams can't retain him

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed how the Garrett trade will hamstring the Rams' ability to even engage in contract negotiations with some of their key young pieces, including top-tier left guard Steve Avila:

Rams’ approach is fascinating - taking big swings instead of paying young stars.



Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 FAs Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer. Perhaps that changes but deals are not on the radar right now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 1, 2026

The good news about Avila is that, although he's played exclusively at left guard in his three years as a pro, he started the better part of his years at center for TCU in college. Avila saw extended snaps at right guard and right tackle for the Horned Frogs, too.

So, regardless of what happens to Miami's exceptional center, Aaron Brewer, and his future with the team, Avila would be a welcome addition to the Dolphins' trenches.

Plus, new Fins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a branch of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree and, by proxy, has worked with Sean McVay before. There would be at least some schematic continuity for Avila if he'd land in Miami next offseason.

The left guard position in Miami is set to be occupied by GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's first draft pick, ex-Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor, whose future could ultimately be at right tackle.

Proctor's position switch exposes the costly mistake the Dolphins made to trade up in the second round for Jonah Savaiinaea last year. He was a disaster at that spot in 2025 and is now hoping a change to right guard will help him avoid abject bust territory.

If Malik Willis lives up to the hype as the Dolphins' QB1, they're legitimately one free agency period and another draft class from making near-unfathomable improvements currently.

Miami is an appealing destination for incoming players. Beyond the obvious social scene and the allure of that, there's the factor of no state income tax on home games!

Avila isn't the only Ram who could be up for igniting the next glorious era of Dolphins football. Imagine if he could convince, say, Byron Young or Kobie Turner to join him.

And again, not only would Miami have the spending power to fit any top-market target under the 2026 cap, but all the real estate in 2028 could set them up to ridiculously back-load two-year deals. This is a whole other ball of wax to get into at another time. However, committing some such two-year contracts to star players in that vein, while also serving up the more typical, lengthier deals that the best free agents receive.

All of this courtesy of the Rams' Dolphins-opposite approach of going all-in on the Myles Garrett trade. We'll see if Miami has the wherewithal to capitalize and spark this rebuild with free-agent studs like Avila or any other big names. Could be a tough sell if they truly bottom out in 2026.