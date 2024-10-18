Robert Saleh gave Dolphins fans another reason to laugh at the Jets
It's been a week since the New York Jets made the stunning decision to fire Robert Saleh and hit the reset button at the head coach position. It was funny for Miami Dolphins fans then to see the Jets, a team that was being tabbed as a Super Bowl contender, floundering despite having Aaron Rodgers back in their starting lineup.
Well, Saleh has continued to make the situation funny for Dolphins fans. The former Jets head coach was seen in public for the first time since his firing. Saleh was grocery shopping and when asked how he was doing, Saleh responded, "Living the dream."
Saleh looked to be in good spirits while at the grocery store. Perhaps all he needed was to not be attached to the New York Jets to realize how much happier he is.
The Jets hired Saleh in 2021, and he went 20-36 during his three-and-a-half (or three years and five games)-year tenure in the Big Apple. The Jets had quarterback issues during Saleh's entire time with the team but even with Aaron Rodgers, his squad continued to struggle to score points.
As funny as it is seeing the Jets in despair, Dolphins fans were actually sort of bummed to see Saleh go. Miami had a 5-1 record against Saleh's Jets with the one defeat coming in 2022 when the Dolphins were without Tua Tagovailoa. Otherwise, it was all Dolphins in this series with the last time the two squared off being a shutout 30-0 win for the good guys.
Little did Dolphins fans know that would be the final matchup between their squad and Saleh's New York Jets. Saleh was given just five games in 2024 before the Jets front office decided they had seen enough from him. The Dolphins and Jets don't play their first game until Week 14 and then will meet again in the final week of the season.