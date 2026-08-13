Rueben Bain is already giving Dolphins fans nightmares of what could have been

"There was no other player in the draft who was like Kadyn Proctor." So said Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan shortly after they made Proctor their top pick in the NFL Draft.

Proctor's potential came with warning signs. Yes, he was big, physical, and athletic, but he was also inconsistent at times. The Dolphins haven't seen that side of him since he arrived. Through nearly three weeks of camp, Proctor has looked good, but not elite.

Dolphins fans were pounding their fists for University of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. during the draft. The Dolphins passed on him at 11, trading down with the Cowboys, who took top safety Caleb Downs. They passed on him again at 12. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not at 15. So far, Bain is looking every bit the player he was at the "U," if not more.

Rueben Bain's training camp is giving Miami Dolphins fans a reason to regret the 2026 draft already

Bain has been a standout for the Buccaneers early. In joint practice with the Jets, Bain recorded three sacks and was physically dominating the line of scrimmage. Naturally, Dolphins fans are jealous. They should be. Bain is giving many NFL future All-Pro vibes.

This will be the one that hurts the most when we look back on the 2026 NFL Draft in a few years. It's not passing on Downs. It's Bain.



If Kadyn Proctor can become a Pro Bowl caliber guard or tackle, then all is well. If he does not......? 😬 https://t.co/ekzd4yfHwH — Matt Infante (@MattInfante) August 13, 2026

Bain is already proving to be a game-changer, a rare talent that is also playing with a chip on his shoulder. 14 teams passed on him, the Dolphins included. The biggest knock? His short arms. Sure doesn't seem like an issue so far, however.

Proctor and Patrick Paul are already formulating a solid left side to the line, but Proctor was far from the "sexy" pick. Bain would have been a beast. With the progress Chop Robinson is making, the selection of Chris Johnson later in round one, and the addition of Jacob Rodriguez in round two, the Dolphins' defense would have been magical.

Building the offensive line was a priority. It was needed. Miami's biggest problems over the last decade have been the inability to put a solid offensive line on the field. Sullivan is banking on Proctor bringing more than just versatility to the unit. Proctor has to shine; he has to become elite.

No one is truly faulting Sullivan for taking a lineman given the need, but Bain is making it harder. Sullivan has done an exceptional job since arriving in Miami, and he hasn't had the opportunity to truly dive into a rebuild due to cap restraints.

If there were a do-over in the NFL Draft, Miami might take a different route, but then again, several teams that were in front of Miami could be saying the same thing. The winner in all of it so far? The Buccaneers.

Of course, in the end, Proctor isn't playing poorly, but he does need to get better and more consistent during drills. He will be an anchor for years to come, but he will always be compared to Bain.