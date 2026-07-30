Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor are already making waves at Dolphins camp

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 in this year's NFL Draft, it was assumed that he would be moving over to right tackle to eventually replace long-time starter Austin Jackson. That idea was quickly shut down by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, however, as he made it clear that Proctor would be the team's left guard to start his career.

Who knows if the hulking lineman will stay at guard for the foreseeable future, but the vision Sullivan had for him playing next to fellow giant Patrick Paul is already looking like a smart move. The Dolphins held their second training camp practice on Thursday, and the left side of the offensive line had a big day.

According to Dolphins reporter Travis Wingfield, Paul and Proctor helped create one of the highlights of the day by clearing the way for Ollie Gordon on a big run. "I think my favorite play of the day was a long Ollie Gordon run, could’ve been a 70-yard TD," Wingfield said via X. "Paul pulled and widened it, Proctor pinned it."

Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor need to keep up the good work if the Miami Dolphins want the offense to thrive in 2026

As with anything training camp-related (especially this early into things), it's hard to glean much from just practice reps. However, the chemistry between Paul and Proctor is something worth watching out for in the early portion of camp.

So much about great offensive line play goes beyond how talented and physical each individual player is. If the unit doesn't have a good understanding of what each other is doing on every play, or they aren't communicating properly to make sure they all see what the defense is trying to do to them, it can cause even the most talented groups to falter.

Seeing Paul and Proctor perfectly set up a rushing lane the way Wingfield described is exactly what the Dolphins staff needs to see from them in camp. It shows that they are already starting to get used to playing next to each other, and that they could be the driving force for an offense that wants to pound the rock in 2026.

Miami will need to thread the needle if they want to be anything more than an afterthought this season, and the best way to do it is for rookies like Proctor to hit the ground running. Here's hoping that this is just the start for the powerful tandem on the left side of the Dolphins' offensive line.