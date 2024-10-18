Ryan Fitzpatrick has strong words about Tua Tagovailoa's potential Dolphins return
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins said that Tua Tagovailoa will play again in 2024, but the when is a big question. There are still a lot of people who believe the quarterback should retire and walk away before something more serious happens. Ryan Fitzpatrick has his own thoughts on the subject.
Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa played together under Brian Flores - Fitzpatrick has a strong supportive opinion of the Dolphins quarterback. Recently on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Fitz said that everyone is losing sight of who ultimately decides the QB's future: that'd be Tagovailoa himself.
Tua and his family are the only ones with the complete knowledge from the neurologists. He is at every appointment and getting a lot of different opinions and scenarios. As Fitzpatrick points out, the only one who has to make the decision of what is best here is Tagovailoa.
Will Tua Tagovailoa return for the Dolphins once Week 8 gets here?
At the end of the clip above, Fitzpatrick said that he hopes Tua isn't feeling as though he is letting people down with the way things go down. In this case, Tua letting his coaches, owner, teammates, and fans down could be something he's keeping in mind.
The star signal-caller has to be smart with his health, and that decision will be made after all the visits with physicians are completed. At that point, he has to make the call. Whether he returns or not in 2024 or whether he returns against the Cardinals or at a later date, the only thing that matters is that he spends his time with his family deciding on what the best course of action should be.
Maybe he ultimately decides that playing is the right decision and maybe the neurologists that have seen his CTs and have the experience tell him he is good to go. We will soon know what decision he ultimately makes. He has said he intends to keep playing and his return could come as early as Week 8.