Several Dolphins players enter 2026 with their futures hanging in the balance

In a perfect world, the Miami Dolphins roster would be built with proven veterans who are leading the team deep into the playoffs, but this isn't a perfect world.

Years of underwhelming and underperforming draft picks have left Miami crippled with a lack of experience. It makes it worse when the cap situation is also ugly. It's proof that the Dolphins have been horrible at managing their roster.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is hoping to change that. It will put several players under a microscope, and fans will be watching them closely this season.

5 Miami Dolphins players who need to take the next step before they run out of time

Kenneth Grant

The 2025 rookie season for Grant wasn't what Miami had hoped. He will tell you that himself if asked. His expectations for himself were a lot higher. Grant spent time with his position coach this offseason reviewing tape from his days with Michigan. Grant hopes to get back to that form. The Dolphins are not going to release him anytime soon, but if he can't turn in a better season two, he may find his position on the depth chart a lot lower than it is today.

Chop Robinson

It's hard to believe that only two seasons ago, Robinson was nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Robinson's slow start to his career turned into a blazing hot storm in the second half of his rookie season. Entering 2025, many in the media predicted a double-digit sack season. He didn't come close, and his production took a huge step back. This year, a lot of eyes will be focused on him, and he needs to step up.

Jonah Savaiinaea

If the NFL gave mulligans to teams, the Dolphins would have wanted one last year for Savaiinaea. The guard was horrible. Most players are able to give glimpses throughout their rookie season about what they can do; Savaiinaea's glimpses came as one play a game, if that. This year, he needs to be far more physical up front, and he can't shy away from the contact. His footwork needs to be better, as does his first punch. Savaiinaea has little room for error as he will have others pushing him for his job.

Austin Jackson

Jackson's biggest problem isn't his play or leadership, and it isn't the respect he has from his teammates; his issue is 100% health-related. When Jackson is healthy, he is a solid right tackle, but his future beyond this season is tough to predict. The Dolphins drafted Kadyn Proctor to eventually take over that spot. Jackson could move inside to guard if Savaiinaea doesn't progress, but if he can't stay healthy all year, there is no reason to keep him around. Fans will be watching his weekly injury report closely.

Malik Washington

Washington had a great series of offseason practices, and training camp should provide more opportunities. The problem for Washington is that he has shown these practice highlight reels before. Now he needs to prove he can do this on Sundays when the games count. The Dolphins are going to have a lot of competition at WR, and they will be favorites to add a top pass catcher next season as well. For Washington, this could be his prove-it year.