Sleepers that the Dolphins need to prioritize keeping going into 2026

The Miami Dolphins' season is almost over, and now the attention turns, once again, to fixing a roster that has far too many holes.

The Dolphins are not stacked at any position except running back. Where they have depth, the quality may not be good. Still, some players quietly did their jobs or provided good depth on the roster.

These players shouldn't be overlooked by the Dolphins as they build the roster for the 2026 season over the next several months.

Keeping these Miami Dolphins impending free agents helps with roster consistency

Cole Strange

The Patriots didn't want him, and many believe that Bill Belichick's drafting of him was a massive reach. At the time, it was. The 2022 first-round pick didn't last long in New England. It was a gift for the Dolphins. Strange has started 13 games this season, and almost no one knows that. His play on the field has been quietly good, but his future with the team will be to provide depth. If, of course, he is brought back.

Strange will be a free agent come March. It's not clear how many teams will be knocking on his door, but Miami would be smart to get him under contract for at least another year and see if his development continues.

Jake Bailey

A year ago, we believed Bailey should have been cut, but he showed up in 2025. Maybe it was the lack of offense that put him in a position to perform better. Regardless, the Dolphins punter rebounded nicely. Now he is a potential free agent.

Miami won't have to kick his door open; there are other options, but this past season Bailey generated Pro Bowl buzz for the first time as a member of the Dolphins. It would be smart to keep him around, but they should still bring in another punter for him to compete with, as they did last offseason.

Matthew Butler

Most may not see Butler as a player the Dolphins shouldn't let get away, but this past season, he took a back seat so the Dolphins could evaluate their rookie defensive tackles. Butler did everything the Dolphins asked of him. He provides good depth at the position, and with Benito Jones an impending free agent as well, Butler may be the better option to retain.

Quinton Bell

Dolphins fans seem to see more in Bell than the Dolphins coaches do, but that's why we are not coaches. When Bell is on the field, he tends to make plays. Rarely do we hear of him missing tackles or giving up big runs. We do, however, hear his name mentioned for the good he does bring.

Bell doesn't play much, but that's because of the players in front of him. There isn't a lot of wear and tear on Bell. He has only played 32 games since 2020. Set to hit the free agent market, Bell is a cheap option for the Dolphins to give the linebacker room more competition and depth.