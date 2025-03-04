Son of Dolphins Hall of Famer reveals if Miami's interested in drafting him

The Miami Dolphins continue to be linked to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but another prospect at the position could be more intriguing.

Last week, the Dolphins met with Warren, but the chances of him being available at pick No. 13 are still considered remote. Even if he is there, Miami may go with more of a need position. In either case, if the Dolphins don't draft Warren, another tight-end prospect with ties to the franchise could potentially be available on Day 2 of this year's NFL Draft.

Dolphins legend and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor is closely watching the stock of his son, former LSU tight end Mason Taylor, rise during this year's pre-draft process, and recently, the younger Taylor revealed that he had "extensive interactions with the Dolphins at this year's Senior Bowl," according to the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones.

Taylor would be an exceptional selection if Miami were able to land him. He is one of the top tight ends in this year's draft pool, but he is expected to be off the board before the Dolphins get to the 98th selection at the end of the third round.

Most believe Taylor will be drafted in the middle of the third round, which would mean Miami would have to move up to get him or draft him early in round two. Taylor would solve the Dolphins' tight end issue, and taking him in the third round would most certainly allow them to address other needs in rounds one and two.

Mason Taylor isn't the only legacy tight end the Miami Dolphins could have their eyes on

While Taylor didn't say that he met with the Dolphins at the recent 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Miami could also meet with former Syracuse tight end Orande Gadsden Jr., the son of the former Dolphins wide receiver.

The younger Gadsden will enter the draft as a tight end/wide receiver combo, but many see him as an NFL tight end who will line up in the slot.

Taylor still remains a solid option for the Dolphins if he falls, but they shouldn't reach for him or give up draft capital just to keep the Taylor name secured in Miami.

