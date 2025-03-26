Stefon Diggs joining Patriots leaves Dolphins with an obvious move

The AFC East just got a whole lot more interesting with the return of Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs is signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth as much as $69 million with $26 million guaranteed.

With Diggs' return to the division, the pressure will mount on Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier. The Dolphins need a starting corner to play opposite Jalen Ramsey, and Grier can't expect Storm Duck or Cam Smith to fill the void.

While Diggs used to be one of the best receivers in the NFL, his trade to the Buffalo Bills began a decline that inevitably turned sour and left the Bills with no choice but to move on. Diggs spent last year with the Houston Texans but suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Despite the drop in production, Diggs is still a valuable weapon, but New England may not have the system running smoothly in 2025. The Patriots have made a lot of big moves this offseason in the hopes of climbing out of the AFC East basement.

Dolphins must prioritize finding cornerback help after Stefon Diggs signs with Patriots

Cam Smith is still an unknown after two seasons. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round two years ago, but he has barely made an impact. Last season, the Dolphins signed Storm Duck as an undrafted free agent. He showed promise as a rookie but has a long way to go before he is ready to take on the boundary full-time.

The Dolphins have made one addition, signing former first-round pick Artie Burns. Burns adds competition, but he has battled injuries in his career and has yet to finish a full season.

Miami must look at the free-agent market, especially with veteran Asante Samuel Jr. still available, or Grier could add a cornerback in the early rounds of the draft. The Patriots' signing of Diggs only increases the Dolphins' urgency.

More Dolphins News and Analysis