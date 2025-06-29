The story of how the Dolphins somehow made a worse NFL Draft pick than Dion Jordan

The Miami Dolphins have had some pretty bad draft picks over the course of their franchise's history, but some stand out a lot more than others.

It is hard to look at the drafting of Dion Jordan and think he couldn't possibly be anything less than the worst player the team has ever taken. Unfortunately for those who remember the draft that brought Jordan to Miami, there are those of us who remember worse.

In the latter days of Don Shula's coaching career, the winningest coach in NFL history was starting to stumble through his drafts. It's hard to tell whether he was pressing for areas of need at the time, or if he was just going after players his scouts were high on. In the end, it didn't matter.

There are more than a few players who stand out as being some of the worst in history. Randall "Thrill" Hill comes to mind. Hill held out for a bigger rookie contract, and then was injured after reporting late to camp. He played four games in his rookie season and was traded the following year. Or maybe Jamar Fletcher and his three seasons may come to mind. For many of us, however, two names come up when the debates begin: Erik Kumerow and Billy Milner.

The two Dolphins draft picks that were worse than Dion Jordan

In 1988, the Dolphins, needing defensive help, drafted Erik Kumerow with the 16th overall pick. Kumerow should have been one of the better linebackers coming out of college.

Kumerow spent three seasons with Miami before Shula had enough. After appearing in 42 games, the Dolphins' first-round pick started zero games and contributed five sacks and one interception. His sister, meanwhile, would marry another Dolphins draft bust, John Bosa.

If Kumerow wasn't bad enough, the Dolphins would later draft another linebacker who would do nothing. Dave Wannstedt spent a second-round pick on Eddie Moore. Moore lasted two seasons in Miami, starting only three games and making only 35 combined tackles. Making it worse, the Dolphins needed a wide receiver more than anything. Wannstedt opted for Moore, at a position he didn't need, instead of Anquan Boldin.

More Dolphins News and Analysis