Stunning Shedeur Sanders free fall leaves Dolphins with big decision on Day 3

The Miami Dolphins still need to add a quarterback, and there are plenty of them available heading into day three of the NFL Draft. One name stands out above the others.

Miami currently has Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on the roster. They will absolutely add at least two more before training camp starts, if not before their OTAs and mini camps begin. With players like Will Howard and Quinn Ewers still available, the talk of the NFL is the free falling Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur, was expected to be a top five pick this year, but apparently none of his teammates showed up at his birthday party. Seriously though, as Sanders slipped out of the top five, then the top 10, and then out of round one, it was considered a formality that he would find a home in round two.

Could the Dolphins take a chance on Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders is still without a team as the event enters round four on Saturday and the media have not a clue what is going on. Pre-draft visits with the quarterback were not promising. Prominent insiders have leaked bad interviews that turned off teams

Of course Miami could take a chance on Shedeur, but the question really is if they should? Sanders has an ability to play football at a high level, but he comes with more than just general risk. He has a dynamic personality that rivals his fathers, and that isn't something teams get impressed by.

While the Dolphins may need a quarterback, it is hard to imagine them taking a shot on Sanders in round four or even in round five if he slides that far. Miami already has big problems with a culture that is on the brink of collapse given the fact they really don't have a culture. Sanders could be the one that ends it all and sends the team back into a complete rebuild.

On the other hand, though, there is NFL-caliber talent there, and it's often hard to overlook talent when it's needed. This one would be a tough call, but if the Dolphins are wise, they will let him fall further rather than take the risk.