Tanner Conner’s Dolphins journey just took a turn fans shouldn't overlook

The Miami Dolphins will open the 2025 season without their starting tight end, but it might just prove to be the opening Tanner Conner needs.

Darren Waller has been a mistake since day one. Fans are not buying into Mike McDaniel's excuses as to why he isn't ready to play, or the stated setback on Thursday before practice that led to him being inactive this week. With Waller out, Miami will enter the week with two healthy tight ends.

Conner is in a good position to get more reps and prove he is a better option in this system than Julian Hill. Hill will start, but Conner will get the chance to prove he is the better option.

Darren Waller injury opens door for Tanner Conner to grab starting role with Miami Dolphins

Conner is the better tight end of the two, but for some reason, the Dolphins like what Julian Hill brings to the team. This isn't the first time Miami has started the season with only two tight ends. In 2023, they reduced the unit to two during final roster cuts.

Miami is entering Week 1 in a unique situation as well. Some believed the Dolphins might have pulled a tight end off the practice squad for Sunday's game since they only have two on the active roster.

This week, however, kicker Riley Patterson and running back Jeff Wilson are the two players that Miami has added to the active roster.

Conner looked good in preseason, and frankly, he has often looked better than Hill, but injuries have been a problem throughout his career and have prevented him from gaining a foothold in a higher slot on the depth chart.

With Waller out and Hill being inconsistent since he arrived, Conner should get the chance to prove he is the better option. In fact, he may get to prove he has more upside than Waller himself, who can't seem to get on the field despite being on the roster for more than a month.

More Dolphins News and Analysis