Terron Armstead provides awesome take on Dolphins rookie RB Jaylen Wright
Following the Week 5 win over the New England Patriots, for now, the Miami Dolphins can relax a little bit knowing that maybe, just maybe, the season has been saved. You know who played a massive role in helping the team come out on top?
Yeah, we're talking about veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who was brilliant in his work against the Pats. He wasn't the only one, as rookie running back Jaylen Wright also deserves a lot of praise for his performance.
Getting his most work of the season, the first-year speedster finished with 13 carries and led the team with his 86 rushing yards. So, 6.6 yards per carry for him? Yup. Plenty of people were impressed with how Wright was able to run the ball, with the list including Armstead:
Veteran Dolphins OT Terron Armstead loved what he saw out of Jaylen Wright in Week 5
"He's a dawg, man. He's a dawg. He's physical. He's confident. He's got a lot more Jaylen Wright coming. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring - get more experience, more reps. I love his mindset. I love how confident he is in his ability. "- Terron Armstead on Jaylen Wright
Early on against the Patriots, the Dolphins saw running back De'Von Achane go down with a concussion after only three carries. Because of this, Mike McDaniel got both Wright and Raheem Mostert more involved.
Wright posted his 86 yards, while Mostert was right behind him with 80 hashes. The two ran the ball with passion, no question being the stars on offense in the upset win on the road. Wright came up with some huge runs, helping his team improve to 2-3 on the year.
Despite things not going to plan at all for Miami this season, and things being made worse with Achane's injury at New England, this squad never stopped believing. At the same time, Wright was ready to step in and he ran the ball with confidence.
It's great for Miami knowing the youngster is ready to play beyond his years when his number is called. Veterans on this team, including Armstead, know he'll be able to answer the call when the ball is in his hands.