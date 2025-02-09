Terron Armstead reveals big weakness Dolphins need to fix before 2025 season

Terron Armstead is all about playing smart physical football and he doesn't like the word soft being thrown around the Miami Dolphins, but he agrees that something needs to change.

Armstead knows a thing or two about playing at an elite level with discipline. He is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when he is healthy and on the field. Off the field, he is a mentor and a leader.

When the word soft is used to describe his team, he doesn't like it but he also knows the Dolphins are not the same team as the Kansas City Chiefs. In his own words, Miami needs more of an edge.

Armstead recently spoke with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio and gave his opinion of the entire situation that Tyreek Hill opened with his "We need more Dawgs," comment.



“I think we need more of an edge, more of an attention to detail and the small things. The word soft makes me cringe. I’ve never been associated with the word so it’s hard to even talk about. For the direction of the Dolphins, the frustration is we have enough. We feel like we have the talent to go win so when you don’t it’s hard to deal with.”

The word soft has been used to describe the Dolphins during the last few months. Former Miami safety DeShon Elliott used the term speaking on a Ravens podcast midway through the 2024 season and Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks used the term after the team lost to the Green Bay Packers. in Week 13.

Armstead is right, they need more of an edge. They need to be more physical, and they absolutely need to be more accountable and disciplined. None of that exists on a consistent basis and that starts with the head coach.

Mike McDaniel as responsible for Miami Dolphins lack of "edge" as the players on the roster

Teams tend to emulate their coaches and in the case of Miami, they do rather mirror Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins lack an attacking style and the decision by McDaniel to expect his captains to hold players accountable means he isn't. That isn't how teams work at this level. Not the successful ones, anyway.

At some point, if things are going to change in Miami, it will need to start with McDaniel, and if that "edge" is going to come, it too will start with the head coach.

More Dolphins News and Analysis