Terron Armstead says exactly what Dolphins fans needed to hear about Kadyn Proctor

The NFL Draft is over, and the opinions about the Miami Dolphins' picks are starting to hit social media. Something that isn't up for debate, however, is that Miami is in a rebuilding phase after the departure of its main stars. Their draft class this year will hopefully pave the way for the Dolphins to improve in the near future.

During his draft recap, former Dolphins player Terron Armstead discussed the Dolphins' Kadyn Proctor pick in the first round, saying what every fan wants to hear about his selection.

Terron Armstead praises Miami Dolphins for the Kadyn Proctor pick

Terron Armstead explained that, at first, the decision to select a tackle in the first round seemed a bit unusual, given that Patrick Paul is at left tackle and Austin Jackson is at right tackle, and knowing that other needs on the roster could be more pressing.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler also had this to say: “You cannot, for one second, undervalue quality high-level offensive lineman, like you can’t have too many. You cannot get better on the O-line; you have to bring top talent, elite ability, guys that are willing to come and make a difference.”

Adding: “Kadyn Proctor gives you that, his potential, his ceiling is through the roof.” He may not have been the best or most polished prospect in the draft, but his traits are undeniable. His size, strength, and mobility make him a player many teams would have loved to have.

Recently, there has been talk that Kadyn Proctor could line up at left guard, potentially shifting Jonah Savaiinaea and showing his versatility to play different positions along the offensive line.

Armstead seems to think Proctor has the mentality to play inside as well as at tackle, adding: “His nastiness, mean streak, adding that he is a finisher, a dog, while having a runway of growth and development.”

During his episode, Armstead stated that many OL coaches told him after the draft that they wanted Proctor. Proctor was a highly sought-after prospect among NFL teams. Furthermore, if the Dolphins didn’t select him with the 12th pick, he likely would have been drafted within the next few selections.

To close his analysis, Armstead said what every Dolphins fan hopes to be true: “I love this pick, he will bring so much to the roster, and will help them.”

Here's hoping Armstead hit his evaluation on the head.