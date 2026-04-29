Dolphins draft grades reveal biggest wins and costly risks

The NFL Draft is over, and the Miami Dolphins addressed crucial necessities for this season. The truth is that Jon-Eric Sullivan did a solid job with his selections, and the Miami Dolphins rebuild now appears to be in full swing.

With Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and San Diego State corner Chris Johnson as the first selections, fans had mixed reactions regarding the opening picks.

However, the overall work throughout the rest of the NFL Draft signals a shift compared to previous years under Chris Grier.

Grading the Miami Dolphins' 2026 Draft picks and revealing their salaries

Kadyn Proctor: A-

Maybe the player with the most mixed opinions on Day 1 of the 2026 class. Many people say that the Dolphins shouldn’t have let Caleb Downs go to the Cowboys.

Nevertheless, given the persistent issues along the offensive line, drafting Proctor is a strategic move that should provide much-needed protection for Malik Willis and rushing lanes for De’Von Achane.

He possesses a rare combination of size and fluidity. He moves well laterally, is agile in changes of direction, and can work around the edge with solid footwork without losing balance.

However, Proctor has had issues with his weight, and there will be questions about his ability to stay at tackle long-term.

Although his talent and power are undeniable, Proctor needs to be more aggressive and refine his technique in run blocking. He has the physical tools to dominate, but he doesn’t always translate that onto the field.

Still, Proctor has tremendous potential to become a long-term starting tackle or guard in the NFL; he just needs to fix some details regarding his weight.

The first pick for the Dolphins signed a four-year, $26 million contract, averaging $6.5 million per year, with a $15.4 million signing bonus.

Chris Johnson: A+

On the other side of the coin, Chris Johnson appears to be a hit with fans, and everyone agrees the Dolphins made a great choice by picking him at 27.

The San Diego State cornerback joins arguably one of the worst secondaries in the NFL right now. Sullivan has a lot of work to do to try to bring it back to something decent.

One of the most consistent aspects of his tape is his mobility in coverage. He maintains a balanced backpedal, flips his hips naturally, and can mirror changes of direction without losing body control.

While he occasionally struggles against bigger, more physical receivers, Johnson remains an excellent selection who should make a significant impact for the Dolphins.

He is an intelligent and competitive prospect, standing out for his awareness and discipline. His versatility, anticipation, and ball production make him an ideal fit for mixed schemes.

While his arm length can be a limitation, if he adapts to the physical demands of the NFL, he has the potential to become a high-impact defensive starter.

Johnson signed a four-year, $19 million contract, averaging $4.7 million per year, with a $10 million signing bonus.

Jacob Rodriguez: A+

Rodriguez signed a four-year, $11 million contract, averaging $2.9 million per year, with a $4.9 million signing bonus.

Caleb Douglas: C+

Douglas signed a four-year, $7 million contract, averaging $1.7 million per year, with a $1.6 million signing bonus.

Will Kacmarek: B-

He signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract, averaging $1.7 million per year, with a $1.4 million signing bonus.

Chris Bell: A

Bell signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract, averaging $1.6 million per year, with a $1.3 million signing bonus.

Trey Moore: B-

He signed a four-year, $5.2 million contract, averaging $1.3 million per year, with a $1 million signing bonus.

Kyle Louis: A

He signed a four-year, $5 million contract, averaging $1.2 million per year, with a $789,050 signing bonus.

Michael Taaffe: A-

Taaffe signed a four-year, $4.7 million contract, averaging $1.1 million per year, with a $495,821 signing bonus.

Kevin Coleman Jr: C+

Coleman Jr signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract, averaging $1.1 million per year, with a $379,478 signing bonus.

Seydou Traore: C

He signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract, averaging $1.1 million per year, with a $379,478 signing bonus.

D.J. Campbell: B-

He signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract, averaging $1.1 million per year, with a $272,649 signing bonus.

Max Llewellyn: C+

Llewellyn signed a four-year, $4.3 million contract, averaging $1,09 million per year, with a $133,563 signing bonus.