The Malik Willis hype train is only speeding up at Dolphins camp

The first drive of the Miami Dolphins' first preseason game couldn't have gone any better for Malik Willis. The team's new quarterback looked confident and determined in one and only drive. That, of course, led to an opening game touchdown. The only one in the game for Miami.

Willis and the Dolphins wrapped their 12th practice on Monday, and the quarterback showed no signs of letting off the pedal. As he gets more acclimated to the offensive scheme, Willis is getting better. His performance and subsequent practice consistency are exactly what the Dolphins fan base wants to hear.

On Monday, Willis caught the attention of team podcaster Travis Wingfield, who remains impressed by his accuracy, decision-making, and leadership.

Malik Willis prediction could put the Miami Dolphins QB front and center beyond his current contract

The Dolphins and Willis are still in the early stages of his development as the go-to QB for the franchise. Wingfield's post-practice comments are giving fans more reason to believe he has what it takes to be that elusive franchise QB the Dolphins haven't had since Dan Marino.

"Another day of wow throws from Malik Willis. He ripped a slant to Caleb Douglas on a 3rd and 7 play with Ethan Bonner on his back hip. Ball was perfect and Douglas ran through it for an explosive." Wingfield reported on the social media platform "X".

"You can’t miss Willis’ physical traits, but he’s playing faster each day and I think that’s a very exciting development (though, if you watched his Packers tape, it was all over that, too)."

Willis isn't just drawing local attention either. ESPN recently looked at each team's current situation and what it might mean for their future. While they pointed out that there are indeed big questions, Seth Walder sees Willis as Miami's future.

"Willis will be Miami's quarterback through the 2029 season," Walder predicted. "This would make his high-risk, high-upside free agent signing an unqualified success."

Walder named Willis his "Bold prediction" for the 2027 to 2029 seasons. If that holds true, Willis will be looking at an extension at some point. He is currently under contract through the 2028 season, with two voidable years in 2029 and 2030.

The implications could be extremely high. If Willis plays well this year, the Dolphins would likely forgo drafting a quarterback early in next year's draft. They could look to land the best WR prospect in years, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

One thing is becoming evident, however. Willis isn't just showing his leadership. The more comfortable he is getting in the offense, the more his instincts are taking over. The game will slow down, and he will be far more relaxed in doing his job. It's a win/win for both the team and the QB if this trend continues and his relationship with Caleb Douglas continues to blossom.