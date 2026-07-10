The Dolphins' best roster in decades unraveled faster than anyone expected

The Miami Dolphins' attempted rebuild in 2019 turned out to be a failure. Stephen Ross' impatience, Chris Grier's inability to identify the right personnel additions, and Brian Flores' stubbornness all contributed to the team's failures.

Flores' firing gave way to Mike McDaniel's arrival. The Dolphins were suddenly a team heading in the right direction. The Dolphins' offense was clicking, the defense was getting better, and Grier was adding top-of-the-line free agents to help speed the process along. It all culminated in 2023.

The 2023 Dolphins were the best team Miami has had in two decades. The "Greatest Show on Surf" was a headline-making offense, with a structurally sound defense to back it up. Yet it all fell apart late in the season. Three seasons later, most of those players are gone.

Only 5 players remain from the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster

The Dolphins' 2023 season ended long before their first-round elimination in the playoffs. They held a three-game lead in the division with six games to go and lost it to the Bills. In the final three weeks, they lost nearly every starting linebacker and their backups to injury.

The Dolphins tried to run it back in 2024, but this team was built to win in 2023. 2024 was a disappointing, below .500 season. 2025 was worse.

Looking back on the team that was built to win it all, it is amazing that only five players remain from that 2023 roster, and only one player from their 2023 draft class, De'Von Achane.

De'Von Achane

Cameron Goode

Austin Jackson

Ethan Bonner

Zach Sieler

The natural question now would be: what happened to the rest of that special roster? Here is a look at the key members of the 2023 Dolphins team that was built for a Super Bowl. (Bold names are no longer playing in the NFL at this time).

Jaylen Waddle - WR - Traded this offseason to the Broncos

Alec Ingold - FB - Signed with the Chargers as a free agent in 2026

Tyreek Hill - WR - Released in March, currently a free agent

Terron Armstead - OT - Retired

- OT - Retired Raheem Mostert - RB - No longer playing in the NFL

- RB - No longer playing in the NFL Christian Wilkins - DT - Current FA, hasn't played in nearly two years. Departed Miami for the Raiders as a free agent

- DT - Current FA, hasn't played in nearly two years. Departed Miami for the Raiders as a free agent Tua Tagovailoa - QB - Released this offseason with Miami taking more than a $50 million cap hit. Signed as a free agent by the Falcons.

Durham Smythe - TE - left in free agency in 2025

Robert Hunt - OG - Signed with the Panthers in 2025

Bradley Chubb - OLB - Released in 2026, signed with the Bills

Andrew Van Ginkel - LB - Joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2024

Jerome Baker - LB_Left Miami ahead of the 2024 season, currently a free agent

- LB_Left Miami ahead of the 2024 season, currently a free agent Kader Kohou - CB - Missed the 2025 season injured, signed an FA deal with the Chiefs this offseason

Xavien Howard - CB - No longer playing in the NFL

- CB - No longer playing in the NFL Jevon Holland - S - Hit free agency in 2025, signed with the Giants

Liam Eichenberg - OG - Currently a free agent

- OG - Currently a free agent Jaelan Phillips - Traded to the Eagles in 2025, signed with the Panthers as a 2026 FA

The Dolphins failed because they couldn't financially keep the team together. Van Ginkel was a perfect fit with the Vikings. Had he remained with the Dolphins, he would have played next to Jordyn Brooks. Tyrel Dodson is good, but Van Ginkel is better.

Chubb's late 2023 knee injury lasted through the entire 2024 season as well. He returned in 2025, his final season with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins' inability to manage their cap cost them Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and, to a lesser degree, Jevon Holland.

