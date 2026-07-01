The Dolphins' tight end room could grow into something other teams will envy

The face of the Miami Dolphins' tight end room has long curly hair that makes him look more like a guitarist for Santana than an NFL tight end. Greg Dulcich is also quietly becoming the future of the unit.

If you look at the Dolphins' tight end roster, and you probably have, it isn't something that jumps out at you as being good, because it's not, but that is going to change in as little as a year.

Dulcich will earn an extension this year, but it's what is going on behind him that should have fans' ears perked.

The Miami Dolphins tight end blueprint points to a stellar jump ahead of the 2028 season

Dolphins fans already know that Jon-Eric Sullivan will lean heavily on how the Green Bay Packers were built. The Packers have good tight ends, but they don't have NFL-elite-caliber players at the position. Instead, they funnel money to other areas of the team.

This is why Dulcich will remain with the Dolphins if he has a good season in 2026. Miami has a suitable receiving option on the roster in him, but looking ahead to 2028, it could be a lot better as he slides into a number two role.

When Miami drafted Will Kacmarek in April, they selected an often-overlooked receiver who excels at blocking. There are rough edges to work out, but he has a good future ahead of him.

Kacmarek has the physical power and a mean streak that will bode well for the Dolphins in 2026, but it takes time for TEs to fully develop. He should be coming into his own following the 2027 season.

Another draft pick, Seydou Traore, is already turning heads. The young TE put in good work during OTAs and often caught the eye of the coaches. He will get more opportunities during camp and the season.

By the time 2028 rolls around, Dulcich could be a lot better than he is now, and both rookies will have made huge strides as well, but chances are good that the Dolphins will add that true number one TE over the next two offseasons.

It's hard to see the Dolphins investing a lot of money in the position, but they will have far more cap space to work with and could look for a free agent instead of using draft capital.

While Sam LaPorta is going to command a massive contract and likely remain in Detroit, Dolphins fans should keep an eye on 2027 potential free agent Michael Mayer. Mayer has become a forgotten man on Las Vegas' offense. If he hits free agency, he could be a mid-level addition that improves Miami's roster.

Two other names to watch closely, however, are Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, who, you guessed it, are Packers. Sullivan likes familiar players.

It all adds up ahead of the 2028 season, if not 2027. Dulcich, Traore, Kacmarek, and either a free agent or draft pick will complete a unit that, for now, is inexperienced.