The most important box that Dolphins' Jeff Hafley has not checked off yet

The Miami Dolphins have been on the coaching carousel for far too long. Every four years, someone comes up and pushes it again. It's like those old metal merry-go-rounds, and the faster it spins, the harder it is not to be thrown off.

Jeff Hafley is an unknown. He hasn't won anything at the NFL level as a head coach, but he has the attention of the fans who are hoping that his far more straightforward coaching style might actually lead to an eventual long-term change in how this team plays.

Here we go again, Hafley is saying the right things, talking about the right things, and holding his players accountable. Dolphins fans are brushing off the dirt after being thrown from the Mike McDaniel merry-go-round and are climbing back onto the steel bone-breaker.

Jeff Hafley is wrapping Miami Dolphins fans around his finger, but it could unravel quickly

The Dolphins have been through a lot of turnover since Stephen Ross bought the team. Fans were on board from the start, but each head coach watched their career quickly unravel.

Tony Sparano

Joe Philbin

Adam Gase

Brian Flores

Mike McDaniel

Jeff Hafley

Now we have Hafley. A coach who speaks clearly at the podium, is no-nonsense with his players, and not only holds them accountable but also expects a certain level of play from each of them.

Physical? Check. Disciplined? Check. Accountable? Check. Hafley has literally checked off every box that a fan wants to see and hear, but the only one that isn't checked off is winning.

The Dolphins are entering their bye week. It's needed for this young team. There are too many problems right now, so the coaching staff needs to step back, take a breath, and come up with a plan.

As fans, we have to be honest. They are playing better than many of us expected. They played differently in Week 5 than they did in Week 1, but many of their mistakes are still unforgivable self-inflicted wounds. Those pre-snap problems, the QB holding the ball too long, turnovers, and far too many missed opportunities.

The Dolphins have decisions to make as they take the week off, but it will come down to Hafley and the coaching staff to identify the problems and correct them. Whether that means moving personnel around or benching a starter, then so be it. No one should be off limits at this point.

The Dolphins will come out of their bye week and once again take to the road. This time, they will face the Jets on October 25th. It might be their best chance to earn a victory before a stretch of games that includes the Patriots, Lions, Colts, and Bills, before taking on the Jets again at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12.