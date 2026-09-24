Jeff Hafley hints at making changes to the Dolphins lineup after 0-2 start

The Miami Dolphins don't want to go 0-3 any more than they wanted to go 0-2, but if this game turns south like the second half of their Week 2 loss to the 49ers, Jeff Hafley may need to start making changes.

Hafley is starting a total of seven rookies if we include Chris Bell and D.J. Herman. That's nearly an entire side of the football. There are going to be hiccups and learning curves along the way, but at some point, Hafley has to pull his big-boy-coaches-pants and make some changes if things are not working. That is something they are considering.

"I think there are certain positions where I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that there were those conversations and that we need to continue to have those conversations," Hafley said.

Miami Dolphins head coach is looking at options to give them the best chance to win

Having a coach who is willing to make changes is important. Sometimes you have to stay the course and see how it works out, but when the tape confirms what you are seeing on the field, you have to consider making a move, regardless of how much you like a player.

Sometimes players need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, take a breath, reset, and start over. Hafley won't say where those changes will come from, or when, if they do at all. But fans would love to know when and what will be the catalyst for that to happen.

One of those positions is on the offensive line. How much longer will Miami put their faith in Austin Jackson? The longest-tenured veteran on the Dolphins roster has been horribly inconsistent through the first two weeks. Granted, he was going up against Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby, but he is supposed to be a franchise-level tackle.

If Jackson can't handle the workload, then give someone else a shot to prove they can. This goes for Jonah Savaiinaea and every other player on both sides of the ball.

The Dolphins have to be strict in how they approach this rebuild. Commit to the players you are developing and give them the time they need, but if they need to have their play counts reduced, Hafley sees that as an option as well.

"I think we have to make sure that there's constant competition," Hafley said. "And if that means someone plays more or less as we evaluate the tape, yeah."