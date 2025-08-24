The 3 RB cut candidates Dolphins must target amid injury crisis

The Miami Dolphins concluded their 2025 preseason schedule on Saturday night. Shortly thereafter, head coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media that running back Jaylen Wright is week-to-week, as he deals with a lower leg injury that he suffered earlier in the week in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With RB De'Von Achane also banged up and questionable for Week 1, along with Alexander Mattison out for the year, the Dolphins are suddenly thin at a position that was deemed strong just a few short weeks ago. Ollie Gordon II has flashed throughout training camp and into preseason, and he may now be in line to start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts if Achane is forced to miss.

Gordon is a sixth-round rookie, though, and behind him, the Dolphins are left with scraps, meaning they could (and should) be scouring the waiver wire this week for potential running backs who could help fill the void.

Potential running back roster cuts the Miami Dolphins should look to add

Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins missed out on adding Brian Robinson Jr. to their backfield after the Washington Commanders elected to trade him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

If all it would've taken was a sixth-round selection, then Miami should've pounced. Instead, here we are.

Part of the reason the 49ers traded for Robinson is that, like the Dolphins, San Francisco has dealt with a number of injuries to its backfield this offseason. Ironically, though, none of them included elite RB Christian McCaffrey. Nevertheless, McCaffrey has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and the Niners want to keep him upright for as long as he can.

Prior to trading for Robinson, though, the 49ers brought in a familiar face: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson has spent his first seven seasons between San Francisco and Miami. The two organizations run similar offenses, and Wilson knows the system well.

The Dolphins are also in more need of a power back out of their backfield with Mattison out. Although they didn't use Wilson enough in this manner in his previous time with Miami, the Dolphins appear ready to run the ball frequently in 2025. Adding Wilson for his experience and familiarity makes a lot of sense.

Elijah Mitchell

Elijah Mitchell spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers as well, as there is a bit of a trend here in these candidates. Now, Mitchell is fighting for a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs. But with him battling Brashard Smith, and with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt above him on KC's depth chart, Mitchell could be on the waiver wire by Tuesday's roster cut deadline.

If that's the case, Miami should look at putting a claim in on Mitchell before another team snags him up. Like with Wilson, the Dolphins need to add another power running back. Gordon looks like the early frontrunner for short-yardage situations, yet there's no one else they can feel confident with in an area they've struggled mightily with throughout McDaniel's tenure.

Even if the Dolphins do keep Aaron Shampklin and/or Mike Boone around longer than expected, Mitchell is an obvious upgrade over both. In fact, an RB group consisting of Achane, Gordon, and Mitchell could be a strong unit for Miami if they found a way to stay healthy.

Audric Estime

The Denver Broncos drafted Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Broncos as a rookie and averaged 4.1 yards per carry in the process. Yet, a year later, Denver is deep at the running back position, and Estime currently looks to be on the outside looking in.

As it stands, the Broncos look to go into the 2025 season carrying four running backs. However, Estime isn't one of them, and that's despite some labeling him as Denver's "best short-yardage bruiser."

Similar to Mitchell, the Dolphins would be wise to put in a claim for Estime if the Broncos cut him. While he didn't put up gaudy numbers as a rookie, he brings the aggressiveness that the Dolphins are searching for in their power game. I also wouldn't be surprised if Miami traded for the former Notre Dame RB ahead of the deadline.

With several capable running backs on its roster, Denver is sure to be working the phones to offload at least one of them from now until then.

