There may be more to this Dolphins Day 3 draft pick than anyone expected

The Miami Dolphins did everything they could to completely overhaul their roster this offseason in the wake of former general manager Chris Grier and former head coach Mike McDaniel being sent packing. That meant a lot of dead money (thanks, Tua Tagovailoa) and many, many rookies trying to make their case for a spot on this year's roster.

With 13 draft picks and several notable undrafted free agents, it's easy for a player like fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore to get lost in the shuffle. Not only was he the 11th player taken by Miami in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he wasn't even the first TE that they drafted. That honor went to Ohio State's Will Kacmarek, who figures to be the Dolphins' primary blocking TE this season.

Traore's role (if he ends up having one at all in 2026) is less clear, as Greg Dulcich looks to be the starter and highest-upside pass catcher while veteran Ben Sims brings size and experience to the room.

If the Mississippi State product's most recent practice performance is any indication, however, there may be a bright future ahead for him.

Seydou Traore one-handed snag 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XUvkriul8J — Miami Dolphins UK (@Dolphins_UK) August 3, 2026

Miami Dolphins rookie Seydou Traore dominated in his first padded Dolphins practice

The first few days of training camp are great for players to get acclimated to the grind of NFL practices, but things don't really heat up until the pads come on. For Traore, who had seemingly been quiet during the first week of camp, it became a showcase of what he brings to the table.

On top of the one-handed snag seen above, Dolphins reporter Travis Wingfield called the young TE out by name for several nice moments from Monday's practice. After his big catch, it was his blocking that caught Wingfield's attention.

"Traore kicked out the end man on the line of scrimmage and Carlos Washington has a little lane," Wingfield remarked on his X account. "Traore with some nice reps to get things going today."

Later in the afternoon, Traore made another big catch courtesy of QB Cam Miller during a two-minute drill. "Traore gives Cam Miller a nice target, receives it, turns up and picks up a first down. And another one for about 15," Wingfield said. "Really impressed by Traore today. Smooth mover, soft hands."

Traore wasn't a particularly productive receiver in college, but he has shown early in camp that he has the ball skills and athleticism to be a potential playmaker in the receiving game. With uncertainty surrounding nearly every player the Dolphins currently employ as targets for Malik Willis, anything Traore can offer would be a big win in Year 1 of the new regime.